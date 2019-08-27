Axogen to Participate in the 74th Annual American Society for Surgery of the Hand Meeting

/EIN News/ -- Updated outcomes data from the RANGER® Registry’s MATCHSM cohort will be presented during scientific sessions

ALACHUA, Fla., Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN), a global leader in developing and marketing innovative surgical solutions for damage or discontinuity to peripheral nerves, announced that it will participate in the 74th Annual Meeting of the American Society for Surgery of the Hand (ASSH) from September 4-7 in Las Vegas. The meeting is the largest international gathering of hand surgeons and features scientific sessions, training opportunities, poster presentations, and exhibits.

Axogen is an elite partner for the meeting and will host a lunch symposium and panel discussion on Friday, September 6 from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. The symposium, Minimizing Variability in Order to Maximize Outcomes in Peripheral Nerve Repair, will include a discussion with three of the country’s leading nerve surgeons. The symposium will include panelists’ review of clinical cases demonstrating the most common reasons for nerve repair failures and reveal the techniques and repair algorithms helping them to achieve meaningful outcomes in upper extremity nerve repair. Additionally, the symposium will feature the most current update from the RANGER Registry. RANGER is the largest contemporary study in peripheral nerve repair. The update will include the largest report to date on outcomes data for more than 500 nerve repairs with Avance® Nerve Graft, and will highlight outcomes in sensory, mixed, motor and long-gap nerve repairs.

A scientific session featuring the latest update from the MATCH conduit cohort of the RANGER Registry is also on the ASSH schedule. The MATCH study serves to provide contemporary comparative controls for RANGER. Several presentations highlighting clinical data on upper extremity nerve repairs using Avance Nerve Graft and Axoguard® Nerve Connector are also included in the scientific program.

Axogen is sponsoring several special surgeon training, education and awareness events prior to and during the meeting, including a Fellows Flaps pre-course, an advanced best practices in upper extremity nerve repair lab, and the Women in Hand Surgery reception. Axogen’s comprehensive platform for nerve repair will be featured at Booth #1017. Surgeons visiting the Axogen booth will have the opportunity to engage in hands-on demonstrations of Connector-Assisted Repair™ with Axoguard Nerve Connectors and Avance Nerve Graft, using microsurgery suturing and handling techniques at a specially equipped station.

“We look forward to welcoming hand surgeons from across the country to our educational symposium and sharing scientific data from ongoing research featuring our clinically supported platform for nerve repair,” said Karen Zaderej, chairman, CEO, and president. “ASSH offers a unique opportunity for us to involve attendees in hands-on demonstrations of our surgical solutions at the Axogen booth, and to talk with customers about how they use our nerve repair product portfolio to help patients with peripheral nerve damage.”

About ASSH

The American Society for Surgery of the Hand is the oldest medical society dedicated to the hand and upper extremity. Its mission is to advance the science and practice of hand and upper extremity surgery through education, research, and advocacy on behalf of patients and practitioners. For more information, please visit www.assh.org .

About Axogen

Axogen (AXGN) is the leading company focused specifically on the science, development and commercialization of technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. We are passionate about helping to restore peripheral nerve function and quality of life to patients with physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves by providing innovative, clinically proven and economically effective repair solutions for surgeons and health care providers. Peripheral nerves provide the pathways for both motor and sensory signals throughout the body. Every day, people suffer traumatic injuries or undergo surgical procedures that impact the function of their peripheral nerves. Physical damage to a peripheral nerve, or the inability to properly reconnect peripheral nerves, can result in the loss of muscle or organ function, the loss of sensory feeling, or the initiation of pain.

Axogen's platform for peripheral nerve repair features a comprehensive portfolio of products, including Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; Axoguard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; Axoguard® Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves and reinforce the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Avive® Soft Tissue Membrane, a minimally processed human umbilical cord membrane that may be used as a resorbable soft tissue covering to separate tissue layers and modulate inflammation in the surgical bed. Along with these core surgical products, Axogen also offers Acroval® Neurosensory & Motor Testing System and Axotouch® Two-Point Discriminator. These evaluation and measurement tools assist health care professionals in detecting changes in sensation, assessing return of sensory, grip, and pinch function, evaluating effective treatment interventions, and providing feedback to patients on peripheral nerve function. The Axogen portfolio of products is available in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and several other European and international countries.

Contact:

Axogen, Inc.

Kaila Krum, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development

kkrum@axogeninc.com

InvestorRelations@AxogenInc.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.