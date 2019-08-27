Data Facts Promotes David Estel to Manager of Human Relations Position

/EIN News/ -- Memphis, TN, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Facts, a nationwide provider of mortgage lending solutions and national and international background screening solutions , proudly announces seasoned veteran, David Estel, has accepted the Manager of Human Relations position.

Estel has been with Data Facts for 5 years. He offers a deep understanding of the company culture and a passion for Data Facts and its employees. His efforts will be instrumental in bringing Data Facts and the recently acquired SIR together to share core values and bridge any gaps along the way. He is a natural born coach and teacher, a great listener, and has the ability to bring out the best in people, all of which will be crucial to positively impacting the Data Facts workplace. As an avid supporter of SHRM, David currently serves as the Treasurer and has served on the SHRM-Memphis Board for the past year.

Daphne Large, Data Facts’ CEO, is excited to see what Estel brings to the table in his new role. “David exudes passion and enthusiasm for Data Facts, our team and our customers in every way. I couldn’t ask for anyone better suited to meet our needs at this pivotal time in our company’s history.”

Estel is eager to make his mark on his new position. “I’m excited and humbled to take this career step with Data Facts. I greatly appreciate the faith that Daphne and the rest of the leadership team has put in me to lead the charge for our employees.”

He will be responsible for working with Data Facts employees to increase understanding of the available benefits, to assist with onboarding the very best candidates to assist clients, and to facilitate employee challenges with work-life balance.

About Data Facts

Data Facts provides trusted information to Mortgage Lending and Human Resource professionals, enabling them to reach sound lending and hiring decisions.

The company is SOC 2 and WBENC certified, NAPBS accredited, actively involved with various MBA and SHRM chapters, and requires all staff members to hold FCRA certifications. In 2018 Data Facts was ranked by HRO Today's Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings as a top background screening provider.

For more information, contact Data Facts at 901-685-7599, or visit the company website .



