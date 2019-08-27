DataScienceGo Announces 2019 Conference Dates and Speakers

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataScienceGO, introduced by the creators of SuperDataScience, will host its third annual 3-day immersive data science conference in San Diego for newcomers, practitioners, managers, and executives across industries, September 27, 2019 through September 29, 2019 at Hilton San Diego Bayfront. This intimate event is the only one of its kind and curates data science sessions to bring specialists and newcomers together to educate each other on critical skills in data science, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics and acceptance around best practices. DataScienceGO attendees are current data science practitioners, newcomers to data science, data science managers, C-Level executives, senior data scientists, research scientists, analysts, entrepreneurs, developers, and other technical practitioners.

DataScienceGO is the only conference dedicated to career advancement for data science managers, practitioners and newcomers. Three days of immersive talks, panels, and training sessions across two content tracks are designed to teach, inspire, and guide 600+ attendees. This conference is designed to give data scientists a clear career framework, a roadmap that combines technical knowledge, business “soft skills” and inspiration to achieve career goals and transformation.

DSGO 2019 Speakers include: Kirill Eremenko, Founder of SuperDataScience; Gabriela de Queiroz, Founder of R-Ladies; Sarah Aerni, Director of Data Science at Salesforce; Kevin Perko, Head of Data Science at Scribd; Ben Taylor, Chief AI Officer & Cofounder at Zeff.AI; and Laura Norén, VP Privacy & Trust at Obsidian Security.

DSGO also offers workshops that go deep into the tools and skill sets that matter to enhancing a data science career. With training targets for newcomers and current practitioners, the DSGO Workshops are designed to give attendees actionable strategies to improve workflows and are guided by top rated instructors. Workshop attendees receive an online and printed certificate signed by instructors upon completion.



Parallel to DSGO, DataScienceGOx is a half-day retreat for C-Level Data Science Executives and managers who believe in the power of networking and mentorship. Topics include a roundtable discussion on model-driven business trends and a panel on recruitment and hiring. DSGOx attendees give back to the community with a short mentorship exercise with current data science beginners and practitioners attending the concurrent DataScienceGO Conference. DSGOx 2019 has confirmed top-level data science executives from well-known companies such as Google, Nike, CoreLogic, Wells Fargo, AIG, Zynga, Quicken Loans.

General Admission tickets are on sale until August 27 when prices rise, so take advantage of low promotional pricing today. Tickets and more information can be found at https://www.datasciencego.com/

