Amunix Pharmaceuticals Announces the Appointment of Dr. Maninder Hora as Chief Technical Operations Officer

/EIN News/ -- MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amunix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Amunix”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on enabling the promise of potent immune-activating biotherapeutics in solid tumors, today announced the appointment of Dr. Maninder Hora, Ph.D. as Chief Technical Operations Officer.



“We are excited to welcome Maninder, a leader in technical operations with an impressive track record, to the Amunix executive team,” said Angie You, CEO of Amunix. “Maninder’s wealth of experience successfully filing 50+ INDs and registering 11 biopharmaceutical products worldwide will help lead Amunix into the next phase of product development. His recruitment speaks to the promise of our Pro-XTEN platform to make safe, off-the-shelf therapies like T cell engagers and cytokines a reality.”

ABOUT DR. MANINDER HORA, PH.D.

Dr. Hora has served the biopharmaceutical industry for more than 30 years with demonstrated leadership in process, analytical and pharmaceutical sciences, manufacturing and quality functions. He has been part of teams that have successfully filed 50+ INDs and registered 11 biopharmaceutical products worldwide. Prior to joining Amunix, he served as the Chief Technical Operations Officer of Nektar Therapeutics, where he spearheaded strategic direction and execution of all process and product development as well as manufacturing activities. Prior to Nektar, he served as Vice President of Product Operations & Quality at Facet Biotech/ PDL BioPharma (now a part of Abbvie) and Vice President of Process and Product Development at Chiron Corporation (now Novartis). Prior to that, he held positions of increasing responsibilities at Chiron, Pfizer and GSK.

Dr. Hora received his Ph.D. from the Indian Institute of Technology in Bioengineering (Materials) in 1980 and held a Fulbright fellowship at the University of Washington, Seattle. He holds 23 US Patents and has authored scores of publications and delivered numerous presentations in international forums. He serves on the Scientific Advisory Board for Cristal Therapeutics, an emerging nanotechnology-based biopharmaceutical company.

About Amunix Pharmaceuticals

Amunix Pharmaceuticals, based in Mountain View, CA, is leveraging our expertise in precision protein engineering to enable the promise of T cell engagers in solid tumors. Our goal is to save cancer patients’ lives through the development and commercialization of breakthrough therapies that harness the immune system. We have invented XTEN, a validated therapeutic half-life extension technology. Our current focus is Pro-XTEN, a next-generation protease activated pro-drug platform, which enables selective activation of potent cancer therapies in the tumor microenvironment. This overcomes a common challenge facing potent immune system activators: on-target, off-tumor toxicity. Amunix’s two lead programs employ the Pro-XTEN technology to enhance the safety profile of T cell engagers. XPATs (XTENylated Protease-Activated T Cell Engagers) have the potential to make off-the-shelf therapies redirecting T cells to solid tumors a reality.

Amunix’s robust technology has been validated through multiple collaborations with leading biopharmaceutical companies including Celgene, Genentech, Janssen, Roche, and Bioverativ (now Sanofi). In addition, XTENylated drugs have been dosed in greater than 200 patients with minimal immunogenicity against XTEN.

For additional information about the company, please visit www.amunix.com .

Contacts:

Darcy Mootz, CBO

BD@amunix.com



