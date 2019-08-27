GCC Thermal Imaging Systems Markets to 2025 - Use of Thermal Imaging Systems for Numerous Military Applications is Becoming Commonplace in the Middle East on Account of Ongoing Regional Conflicts

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GCC Thermal Imaging Systems Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast by Product Types, by Technology, by Verticals, By Countries, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this research, the GCC thermal imaging systems market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2019-2025.

This report comprehensively covers the market by product types, technology, verticals and countries. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the market trends, opportunities, high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.



Rapidly growing industrial segment has significantly contributed towards the growth of the thermal imaging systems market in the GCC region for applications such as oil/gas leakage detection, pipe inspection, electrical faults in high voltage power lines and security & surveillance. Further, the use of thermal imaging systems for numerous military applications is also becoming a commonplace in the Middle East on account of ongoing regional conflicts.

Government authorities across several countries in the GCC region, for instance, Saudi Central Board for Accreditation of Healthcare Institutions (SCBAHI) and Abu Dhabi Monitoring & Control Centre (ADMCC) have implemented certain rules and regulations for the mandatory use of thermal imaging systems for predictive and preventive maintenance and green building projects. Also, thermal imaging systems are widely used across the industrial domain for several applications such as detection, testing, maintenance and security & surveillance. Thus, growing industrial and commercial segments would drive GCC thermal imaging systems market forecast period revenues.



On the basis of technology, uncooled thermal imaging systems are generally preferred over their cooled counterparts and have captured key pie in overall GCC thermal imaging systems market share. Also, cooled thermal imaging systems are relatively expensive owing to the high cost of the lens and thermal detectors used in them and due to such systems having very specific areas of industrial applications. High price is also a major restraint for the low demand for fixed mounted systems in the overall GCC thermal imaging systems market.

Markets Covered



By Product Types

Fixed Mounted

Handheld

By Technology

Cooled

Uncooled

By Verticals

Industrial

Military

Commercial

By Countries

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Qatar

Kuwait

Oman

Bahrain

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Report Description

2.2 Key Highlights of the Report

2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Assumptions



3. GCC Thermal Imaging Systems Market Overview

3.1 GCC Thermal Imaging Systems Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F

3.2 GCC Thermal Imaging Systems Market Revenues, By Countries, 2015-2025F

3.3 GCC Thermal Imaging Systems Market - Industry Life Cycle

3.4 GCC Thermal Imaging Systems Market - Porter's Five Forces

3.5 GCC Thermal Imaging Systems Market Revenue and Volume Share, By Product Types, 2018 & 2025F

3.6 GCC Thermal Imaging Systems Market Revenue and Volume Share, By Technology, 2018 & 2025F

3.7 GCC Thermal Imaging Systems Market Revenue Share, By Verticals, 2018 & 2025F

3.8 GCC Thermal Imaging Systems Market Revenue Share, By Countries, 2018 & 2025F



4. GCC Thermal Imaging Systems Market Dynamics

4.1 Impact Analysis

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints



5. GCC Thermal Imaging Systems Market Trends



6. Saudi Arabia Thermal Imaging Systems Market Overview

6.1 Saudi Arabia Country Indicators

6.2 Saudi Arabia Thermal Imaging Systems Market Revenues & Volumes, 2015-2025F

6.3 Saudi Arabia Thermal Imaging Systems Market Revenue and Volume Share, By Product Types, 2018 & 2025F

6.3.1 Saudi Arabia Thermal Imaging Systems Market Revenues and Volume, By Product Types, 2015-2025F

6.4 Saudi Arabia Thermal Imaging Systems Market Revenue and Volume Share, By Technology, 2018 & 2025F

6.4.1 Saudi Arabia Thermal Imaging Systems Market Revenues and Volume, By Technology, 2015-2025F

6.5 Saudi Arabia Thermal Imaging Systems Market Revenue Share, By Verticals, 2018 & 2025F

6.5.1 Saudi Arabia Thermal Imaging Systems Market Revenues , By Industrial Vertical, 2015-2025F

6.5.1.1 Saudi Arabia Industrial Sector Outlook

6.5.2 Saudi Arabia Thermal Imaging Systems Market Revenues, By Military Vertical, 2015-2025F

6.5.2.1 Saudi Arabia Military Sector Outlook

6.5.3 Saudi Arabia Thermal Imaging Systems Market Revenues , By Commercial Vertical, 2015-2025F

6.5.3.1 Saudi Arabia Commercial Sector Outlook

6.6 Saudi Arabia Thermal Imaging Systems Market Key Performance Indicators

6.6.1 Saudi Arabia Government Spending Outlook

6.6.2 Major Infrastructure Projects in Saudi Arabia

6.7 Saudi Arabia Thermal Imaging Systems Market Opportunity Assessment

6.7.1 Saudi Arabia Thermal Imaging Systems Market Opportunity Assessment, By Product Types, 2025F

6.7.2 Saudi Arabia Thermal Imaging Systems Market Opportunity Assessment, By Technology, 2025F



7. UAE Thermal Imaging Systems Market Overview



8. Qatar Thermal Imaging Systems Market Overview



9. Kuwait Thermal Imaging Systems Market Overview



10. Oman Thermal Imaging Systems Market Overview



11. Bahrain Thermal Imaging Systems Market Overview



12. GCC Thermal Imaging Systems Market Opportunity Assessment

12.1 GCC Thermal Imaging Systems Market Opportunity Assessment, By Product Types, 2025F

12.2 GCC Thermal Imaging Systems Market Opportunity Assessment, By Technology, 2025F

12.3 GCC Thermal Imaging Systems Market Opportunity Assessment, By Countries, 2025F



13. GCC Thermal Imaging Systems Market Competitive Landscape

13.1 Competitive Benchmarking, By Product Types

13.2 GCC Thermal Imaging Systems Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2018

13.2.1 Saudi Arabia Thermal Imaging Systems Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2018

13.2.2 UAE Thermal Imaging Systems Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2018

13.2.3 Qatar Thermal Imaging Systems Market Ranking Share, By Company, 2018

13.2.4 Oman Thermal Imaging Systems Market Revenue Ranking, By Company, 2018

13.2.5 Bahrain Thermal Imaging Systems Market Revenue Ranking, By Company, 2018

13.2.6 Kuwait Thermal Imaging Systems Market Revenue Ranking, By Company, 2018



14. Company Profiles

14.1 FLIR Systems Inc.

14.2 3M Company

14.3 Fluke Corporation

14.4 Axis Communication AB

14.5 Schneider Electric S.E

14.6 BAE Systems PLC

14.7 Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd.

14.8 Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd.

14.9 Robert Bosch Middle East FZE



15. Key Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wkcu1s

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.