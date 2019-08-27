RAJANT INTRODUCES THE MID-TIER ES1 BREADCRUMB IDEAL FOR IIOT APPLICATIONS AND LIGHT-DUTY VEHICLES

A low-cost option for a compact and lightweight, wireless mesh network with an IP67 package

Rajant Corporation, the exclusive provider of Kinetic Mesh wireless networks, has launched its latest BreadCrumbâ node, the ES1. This mid-tier BreadCrumb is a cost-effective option to use in conjunction with all other Rajant nodes to form or expand coverage of a resilient, autonomously adaptable Kinetic Mesh® network. Like all Rajant offerings, the ES1 is powered by their patented peer-to-peer InstaMesh® networking technology software that enables built-in network redundancy and resiliency.

The ES1 is ideal for IIoT applications and light-duty vehicles because it is compact, lightweight, and low-cost. The ES1 provides ethernet and Wi-Fi access point interfaces to enable data, voice, and video applications. It contains two transceivers and up to four external antenna ports as well as multiple mounting options.

“Not all organizations require the extreme ruggedization that our other BreadCrumbs provide,” shares Geoff Smith, Rajant’s Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “The ES1 comes in an IP67 package, ideal for operation in outdoor environments that require a very durable solution. Whether you are building a new network or expanding upon an existing one, the inclusion and installation of the ES1 are simple and fast. There are no requirements for a central controller and the multi-radios automatically mitigate interference providing built-in redundancy.”

PAStech, a Rajant integrator headquartered in Brisbane, Australia, is looking forward to the next evolution of the Kinetic Mesh suite of products.

According to PAStech’s Director, Gideon Parker, “Just like our enthusiasm over Rajant’s recent release of the KM3 BreadCrumb, we are excited to bring to coal seam gas and industrial-grade markets the Rajant ES1BreadCrumb. PAStech customers looking to extend existing LTE networks, cover blackspots, or develop greenfield assets at a fraction of the cost of traditional solutions are paying attention to these cost-effective industrial wireless options. Customers, heavily dependent on large infrastructure deployments, now have the Rajant ES1 as part of their total communications solution from drilling through to production. Delivering high capacity, mobile and fixed communications, that integrates with COTS Wi-Fi enabled hardware, the ES1 delivers a fully integrated digital gas field and Industry 4.0 communications solution.”

The ES1 is available for immediate sale. Visit https://rajant.com/es1 to learn more or contact your Rajant representative.

About Rajant Corporation

Rajant Corporation is the exclusive provider of private wireless networks powered by the patented Kinetic Mesh® network, BreadCrumb® wireless nodes, and InstaMesh® networking software. With Rajant, customers can rapidly deploy a highly adaptable and scalable network that leverages the power of real-time data to deliver on-demand, mission-critical business intelligence. A low-latency, high-throughput and secure solution for a variety of data, voice, video, and autonomous applications, Rajant’s Kinetic Mesh networks provide industrial customers with full mobility, allowing them to take their private network applications and data anywhere. With successful deployments in more than 50 countries for customers in military, mining, ports, rail, oil & gas, petrochemical plants, municipalities, and agriculture, Rajant is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania with additional facilities and offices in Arizona, Kentucky, and Alabama. For more information, visit www.rajant.com or follow Rajant on LinkedIn and Twitter.

