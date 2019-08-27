Global Breastfeeding Accessories Market is Expected to Reach USD 2.84 Billion by 2026 : Fior Markets

Breastfeeding Accessories Market by Product (Nipple Care Products, Breast Shells, Breast Pads, Baby Scales, Others), Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 to 2026

/EIN News/ -- New Jersey, NJ, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rising number of milk banks, increase in women employment levels as well as growing awareness about breastfeeding accessories are driving the global breastfeeding accessories market. The global breastfeeding accessories market is expected to grow from USD 1.54 Billion in 2018 to USD 2.84 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.95% during the forecast period from 2019-2026, according to the new report published by Fior Markets.

Breastfeeding accessories are products that facilitate and help in the easy and comfortable breastfeeding experience for the mother and the newly born. Globally more and more women are actively participating in the workforce. According to the International Labor Organization data, the percentage of female employment in the emerging economies has gone up to 45.6% in 2018, as compared to the preceding years. Also, improvement in the standards of the healthcare infrastructure in the developing economies, proliferation of milk banks and increasing awareness about the benefits of breastfeeding are some the factors that are propelling the demand for the breastfeeding accessories.

Even though the factors such as global increase in women employment levels, rising awareness about breastfeeding accessories as well as increase in number of milk banks are driving the global breastfeeding accessories market. The high cost of breastfeeding accessories and adoption breast milk substitutes in the developing economies are expected to dampen the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Key players in the global breastfeeding accessories market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medela LLC, Newell Brands, Ameda, Pigeon Corporation, Nuby, Mayborn Group Limited, Artsana S.p.A., Edgewell Personal Care, Handi-Craft Company (Dr. Brown’s), Ardo Medical, Bailey Medical, Whittlestone, Büttner-Frank, Acute Ideas, NUK USA, Linco Baby Merchandise Works, Hygeia Health, Elvie, and among others. Key players active in the market are involved in collaborative agreements and expansion to bolster the growth of the market.

For instance Elvie, a London-based startup in 2018, announced its entry into breast pump business with the launch of new hands-free system you can slip into your bra.

For instance in 2017, Weleda, announced the launch of nipple care balm. The product is aimed at providing the care and protection for sore nipple, cracked skin and chafing.

In 2018, Medela LLC announced that its new Quick Clean™ Breast Pump & Accessory Sanitizer Spray, which sanitizes in seconds – no rinsing or wiping needed; the higher capacity Breast Milk Storage Bags with leak protection; and a suite of updated breast milk feeding accessories are now available through Medela’s online store as well as participating retailers, like Target, Buy Buy Baby, and Amazon. The expanded accessories and updated products include: Breast Milk Storage Bags, Quick CleanTM Breast Pump & Accessory Sanitizer, Contact Nipple Shields with Case and Freestyle® Replacement Tubing.

In 2018, Ameda Breastfeeding Products officially announced its launch of Ameda Mya Pro™ — the latest in a new family of hospital-strength personal breast pumps. Ameda Mya Pro is a premium personal pump designed to offer advanced customization and convenience to breastfeeding mothers. Mya Pro features twelve levels of independently controlled expression modes and five levels massage/stimulation modes. Like other Ameda pumps, Mya Pro features a true closed system to protect against mold or the spread of bacteria and viruses.

The nipple care products segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.02% in 2019-2026

The product segment is divided into nipple care products, breast shells, breast pads, baby scales, breastmilk preparation & cleaning products, breast milk storage & feeding, and others. Rise in the numbers of milk banks, growing need for storing and preserving the breastmilk were reasons that led the breastmilk storage and feeding segment to dominate the global breastfeeding accessories market. The breastmilk storage and feeding segment had a market value of USD 531.11 million in 2018. Increase in demand for the nipple care products from the North America and Europe region, are expected to propel the nipple care products segment to grow at an accelerated CAGR of 10.02% over the forecast period.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Breastfeeding Accessories Market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The North America region emerged as the largest market for the breastfeeding accessories with a 43.54% share of market revenue in 2018. Factors such as high levels of female participation in the workforce coupled with presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure and increased awareness pertaining breastfeeding accessories led the North America region to lead the global demand for the breastfeeding accessories in 2018. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at an accelerated CAGR of 10.21% over the forecast period. This increased growth is anticipated to be driven by the increased rate of female employment and rising number of campaigns emphasizing the advantages of breastfeeding.

The global Breastfeeding Accessories market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

