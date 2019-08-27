Global Live Cell Imaging Market is Expected to Reach USD 3.53 Billion by 2025 : Fior Markets

Live Cell Imaging Market by Product (Instruments, Consumables, Software, Services), Application, End User, Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2025

/EIN News/ -- New Jersey, NJ, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Increasing prevalence of cancer and growing adoption of high content screening techniques are the factors driving the live cell imaging market. The global live cell imaging market is expected to grow from USD 1.73 billion in 2017 to USD 3.53 billion in 2025 at CAGR of 8.97% during the forecast period 2018-2025, according to the new report published by Fior Markets.

Live cell imaging is the study of living cells using time-lapse microscopy. It is widely utilized by scientists for obtaining a better understanding of biological function through the study of cellular dynamics. It provides a detailed view of internal structures and cellular dynamics in real time, allowing researchers to make observations about cells that would otherwise be unobservable. This has proved to be an important analytical tool in laboratories studying biomedical research disciplines, such as cell biology, neurobiology, pharmacology, and developmental biology and drug discovery.

While factors such as increasing prevalence of Cancer and growing adoption of high content screening techniques are driving the global live cell imaging market, the high cost of the instruments and lack of skilled manpower are expected to be the major restraining factors for the market growth.

Key players in the global live cell imaging market are Danaher Corporation, Carl Zeiss AG, Nikon Corporation, Olympus Corporation, PerkinElmer, Inc., GE Healthcare, Bruker Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Sartorius AG, BioTek Instruments, Etaluma, Inc., CytoSMART Technologies, NanoEnTek Inc., Leica Microsystems, Dickinson and Company, Becton, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Molecular Devices, LLC, and among others. There is an increasing demand for the live cell imaging devices which deliver high quality and high speed imaging. Thus, major players are emphasizing on launching newer and improved products with better interface. For instance, Nikon Corporation in 2017, announced the launch of N-SIM S Super Resolution Microscope. This new device provides next level of super-resolution imaging by providing high-speed image acquisition, enabling imaging of live cells and dynamic events.

Major firms are increasingly coming up with improved products that offer high quality and clear images of the cell structures in least possible time. For instance, Carl Zeiss AG in 2016, announced the launch of Celldiscoverer 7 for live cell imaging. With the help of this device scientists are able to acquire the better data in shorter times with 2D or 3D cell cultures, tissue sections or small model organisms.

Most of the firms are also working towards a fast, versatile and easy to use system for imaging and analysis of cell biology. For instance, GE launches delta vision ultra microscopy system for imaging and analysis of cell biology in one integrated platform. The Acquire Ultra acquisition software has an intuitive interface that delivers expert results with minimal training. It is also designed to adapt to the evolving needs of scientific research. A researcher can automatically acquire 2d or 3d data in multiple channels with point visiting, panel acquisition and plate scanning which will save researchers time. The software also has tools for visualizing and analysing acquired data and for performing quantitative image processing.



Instrument segment had a market value of USD 830.88 million in 2017.

Product segment is divided into instrument, consumables, software and services. Development of newer advanced imaging instruments, increasing prevalence of the life threatening diseases, and growth in government support for the cell based research were the factors that led instrument segment to dominate the global live cell imaging market with USD 830.88 million revenue in 2017.

Stem cell segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.07% in 2018-2025.

Application is segmented in to cell biology, stem cells, developmental biology and drug discovery. Cell biology segment emerged as the leader with USD 612.42 million revenue in 2017. This increased market share can be credited to rising focus on understanding the fundamental cellular structures and their interaction on tissue level. Growing research activities and investment on the stem cell research are the factors that are anticipated to propel stem cell segment to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.07% over the forecast period.

Pharmaceuticals & biotechnology companies segment had a market value of USD 760.25 million in 2017.

End user segment is categorized into pharmaceutical and biotech companies, academic and research institutes and others. Rising application of the live cell imaging techniques for development of newer drugs and stem cell and bimolecular research were the factors responsible for pharmaceuticals and biotechnology companies segment to lead the global live cell imaging market with USD 760.25 million revenue in 2017.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Live Cell Imaging Market



North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The regions analysed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. North America region emerged as the largest market for the live cell imaging a 36.47% share of revenue in 2017. Substantial increase in government funding, the presence of world-class academic and research institutes and well-developed pharmaceutical and biotechnology research sector were the factors that led the North America region to dominate the global live cell imaging market. Europe also had a robust market share of global live cell imaging market in 2017, on account of growing emphasis on cancer, neurodegeneration, and cardiac diseases research.

About the report:

The global Live Cell Imaging market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Million), volume (Thousand Units), consumption (Thousand Units), imports (Thousand Units) and exports (Thousand Units).All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

