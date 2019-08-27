Smart Card IC Markets, 2019 to 2023 - Growing Demand for Contactless Smart Cards Drives the Market

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Card IC Market by Application, Microprocessor Architecture, and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Growing demand for contactless smart cards



Contactless smart cards consist of a chip and an antenna which are composed of sensors that are packaged in standard PVC cards. The demand for contactless cards is increasing due to its speed, ease of use, and versatility. It is mostly used in applications such as public transport for payments, cashless vending and e-passports, and other secure travel documents.



This growing demand for contactless smart cards will lead to the expansion of the global smart card IC market at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.



Integration of smart cards with blockchain



Blockchain technology is a digital ledger, which is connected by a list of blocks that store data on a cryptographically secured and decentralized distributed network. The integration of the blockchain with smartcards helps in embedding standard security requirements for storing, generating, and managing the user cryptographic keys in smart card ICs.



This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Market Dynamics



The report looks at factors such as growing demand for electronic ID cards, growing demand for contactless smartcards, and compliance with regulatory requirements. However, uncertainties in the growing use of mobile wallets, the threat to data security, and price wars due to increase in competition may hamper the growth of the smart card IC industry over the forecast period.



Segment Analysis



The smart card IC market analysis considers sales from 16-bit and 32-bit microprocessor architecture. The analysis also considers the sales of smart card IC in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.



In 2018, the 16-bit segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as low cost and the significant adoption of 16-bit microprocessor smart cards in telecommunication and transportation sectors will play a significant role in the telecommunication segment to maintain its market position.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global smart card IC market is fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart card IC manufacturers, that include:



Infineon Technologies AG

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

ON Semiconductor Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Also, the smart card IC market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION



Comparison by application

Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Financial - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Government - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Transportation - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY MICROPROCESSOR ARCHITECTURE



Comparison by microprocessor architecture

16-bit - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

32-bit - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by microprocessor architecture

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Robust demand for dual-interface cards

Use of biometrics in smart cards

Integration of smart cards with blockchain

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Infineon Technologies AG

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

ON Semiconductor Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

STMicroelectronics N.V.

