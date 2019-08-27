Smart Card IC Markets, 2019 to 2023 - Growing Demand for Contactless Smart Cards Drives the Market
Growing demand for contactless smart cards
Contactless smart cards consist of a chip and an antenna which are composed of sensors that are packaged in standard PVC cards. The demand for contactless cards is increasing due to its speed, ease of use, and versatility. It is mostly used in applications such as public transport for payments, cashless vending and e-passports, and other secure travel documents.
This growing demand for contactless smart cards will lead to the expansion of the global smart card IC market at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.
Integration of smart cards with blockchain
Blockchain technology is a digital ledger, which is connected by a list of blocks that store data on a cryptographically secured and decentralized distributed network. The integration of the blockchain with smartcards helps in embedding standard security requirements for storing, generating, and managing the user cryptographic keys in smart card ICs.
This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Market Dynamics
The report looks at factors such as growing demand for electronic ID cards, growing demand for contactless smartcards, and compliance with regulatory requirements. However, uncertainties in the growing use of mobile wallets, the threat to data security, and price wars due to increase in competition may hamper the growth of the smart card IC industry over the forecast period.
Segment Analysis
The smart card IC market analysis considers sales from 16-bit and 32-bit microprocessor architecture. The analysis also considers the sales of smart card IC in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.
In 2018, the 16-bit segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as low cost and the significant adoption of 16-bit microprocessor smart cards in telecommunication and transportation sectors will play a significant role in the telecommunication segment to maintain its market position.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of several major players, the global smart card IC market is fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart card IC manufacturers, that include:
- Infineon Technologies AG
- NXP Semiconductors N.V.
- ON Semiconductor Corp.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- STMicroelectronics N.V.
Also, the smart card IC market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Comparison by application
- Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Financial - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Government - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Transportation - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY MICROPROCESSOR ARCHITECTURE
- Comparison by microprocessor architecture
- 16-bit - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- 32-bit - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by microprocessor architecture
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Robust demand for dual-interface cards
- Use of biometrics in smart cards
- Integration of smart cards with blockchain
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Infineon Technologies AG
- NXP Semiconductors N.V.
- ON Semiconductor Corp.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- STMicroelectronics N.V.
