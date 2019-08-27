Citadel Roofing & Solar Enters the Solar Home Battery Market with LG RESU Home Batteries

LG RESU10H Battery Backup Now Available as a Value-added Option for All Citadel Solar Installations

/EIN News/ -- VACAVILLE, Calif., Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Citadel Roofing & Solar, one of California’s largest and most experienced roofing and solar installers, has selected LG RESU home battery, the market’s leading home battery product, for the sale and installation of home solar + storage solutions. LG Chem is the industry leader in advanced lithium-ion technologies for home batteries and has sold more than 170,000 RESU units worldwide. This marks Citadel’s debut into the solar battery market and the company anticipates expanding its solar battery backup line in the months to come.



With the addition of the LG RESU home battery to Citadel’s portfolio of product offerings, Citadel’s homebuilder and residential customers now can install a backup power system as part of any solar installation. The compact lithium ion battery provides stored, backup power in the event of a power outage. It also enables homeowners to shift their energy load to battery-stored power during times of peak demand to reduce utility bills. Battery backup systems are becoming increasingly common with residential solar installations as consumers seek new ways to become energy independent.

“We anticipate increased demand for backup batteries for California solar systems,” said Aaron Nitzkin, Executive Vice President of Solar for Citadel. “With the new California solar mandate every new home will be equipped with solar power starting in January, and we know that consumers will want to take advantage of the energy independence and peace of mind that backup battery power offers. Plus, consumers can save 30% of the price of battery backup systems in federal tax benefits. Adding battery power to solar is a win-win for both homebuilders and homeowners.”

LG’s track record of delivering safe and reliable consumer products was a key deciding factor for Citadel in choosing battery suppliers. The LG RESU home battery, equipped with up to 9.8kWhs, will provide backup power in the event of a power outage and also supplement solar production to meet the homeowner’s energy needs.

About Citadel Roofing & Solar

Citadel Roofing & Solar is one of the only contractors in California to specialize in both roof and solar installations. With more than 30 years of experience, Citadel’s team has installed tens of thousands of roofs and thousands of solar systems for residential customers, residential home developers, multi-tenant buildings, condominiums, custom home builders, and commercial buildings. Citadel also is one of the only roofing and solar companies to maintain and train its own field installers to ensure consistent, quality workmanship. The company services the whole state of California from its headquarters in Vacaville with regional offices in Roseville and Valencia.

For more information, visit www.citadelrs.com .

About LG Chem

LG Chem is one of the world’s largest lithium-ion battery manufacturers with a market-leading position in advanced batteries for grid-scale, residential storage and automotive applications. Our advanced lithium ion battery technology is the product of 24 years of experience in the development and production of mobile batteries and large format batteries for automotive and energy storage systems (ESS). LG Chem’s commitment to technology leadership coupled with efficient and high-quality manufacturing processes produces batteries that exhibit the highest levels of safety, performance and reliability. For more information, please visit www.LGChem.com .

About RESU

RESU is the home battery solution of LG Chem designed to deal with various situations customers are concerned about. LG Chem's RESU series, acclaimed for its cutting-edge innovation and technology, offers compact size, easy and fast installation, and wide compatibility with major inverters.

