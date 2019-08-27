Global Interactive Kiosk Market Outlook to 2023 with Profiles on Leading Players Diebold Nixdorf, Embross, KIOSK Information Systems, Meridian Kiosks, and NCR Corp
Growing demand for smart parking
Smart parking is a parking strategy in which multiple technologies are used to achieve faster, easier, and efficient parking of vehicles. One of the components of smart parking is the payment module where customers process their payment, which can be achieved through interactive kiosks. Further, self-service kiosks installed in smart parking facilities are embedded with options to enable payments in the form of coins through smartphone applications, debit cards, or credit cards.
Factors such as the growing adoption of digital payment methods and the investments in new smart cities will drive the demand for smart parking. The demand for smart parking will lead to the expansion of the global interactive kiosk market at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.
Integration of advanced technologies in interactive kiosk
To achieve a competitive edge in the market, vendors are focusing on developing new products to enhance the customer experience. They are integrating technologies such as artificial intelligence and facial recognition in self-service kiosks. This helps kiosk systems in understanding consumer data and develop a smarter system with voice assistant and customer order prediction. This development expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Market Dynamics
The report looks at factors such as increasing use of cashless payment, growing demand for smart parking, and increasing use of analytics. However, growing demand for tablet kiosks, growing demand for digital signages, and lack of infrastructure and connectivity issues may hamper the growth of the interactive kiosk industry over the forecast period.
Segment Analysis
The interactive kiosk market analysis considers sales from retail, travel and tourism, financial services, healthcare, and others. The analysis also considers the sales of the interactive kiosk in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.
In 2018, the retail segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as improving service speed will help the retail segment to maintain its market position.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of several major players, the global interactive kiosk market is fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading interactive kiosk manufacturers, that include:
- Diebold Nixdorf Inc.
- Embross
- KIOSK Information Systems
- Meridian Kiosks
- NCR Corp.
Also, the interactive kiosk market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Comparison by end-user
- Retail - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Travel & Tourism - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Financial Services - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing investment in smart cities
- Increasing number of acquisition and strategic partnerships
- Integration of advanced technologies in interactive kiosk
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Diebold Nixdorf Inc.
- Embross
- KIOSK Information Systems
- Meridian Kiosks
- NCR Corp.
https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/61op4y
