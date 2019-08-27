Global Interactive Kiosk Market Outlook to 2023 with Profiles on Leading Players Diebold Nixdorf, Embross, KIOSK Information Systems, Meridian Kiosks, and NCR Corp

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Interactive Kiosk Market by End-users and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Growing demand for smart parking



Smart parking is a parking strategy in which multiple technologies are used to achieve faster, easier, and efficient parking of vehicles. One of the components of smart parking is the payment module where customers process their payment, which can be achieved through interactive kiosks. Further, self-service kiosks installed in smart parking facilities are embedded with options to enable payments in the form of coins through smartphone applications, debit cards, or credit cards.



Factors such as the growing adoption of digital payment methods and the investments in new smart cities will drive the demand for smart parking. The demand for smart parking will lead to the expansion of the global interactive kiosk market at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.



Integration of advanced technologies in interactive kiosk



To achieve a competitive edge in the market, vendors are focusing on developing new products to enhance the customer experience. They are integrating technologies such as artificial intelligence and facial recognition in self-service kiosks. This helps kiosk systems in understanding consumer data and develop a smarter system with voice assistant and customer order prediction. This development expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Market Dynamics



The report looks at factors such as increasing use of cashless payment, growing demand for smart parking, and increasing use of analytics. However, growing demand for tablet kiosks, growing demand for digital signages, and lack of infrastructure and connectivity issues may hamper the growth of the interactive kiosk industry over the forecast period.



Segment Analysis



The interactive kiosk market analysis considers sales from retail, travel and tourism, financial services, healthcare, and others. The analysis also considers the sales of the interactive kiosk in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.



In 2018, the retail segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as improving service speed will help the retail segment to maintain its market position.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global interactive kiosk market is fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading interactive kiosk manufacturers, that include:



Also, the interactive kiosk market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER



Comparison by end-user

Retail - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Travel & Tourism - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Financial Services - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Growing investment in smart cities

Increasing number of acquisition and strategic partnerships

Integration of advanced technologies in interactive kiosk

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Diebold Nixdorf Inc.

Embross

KIOSK Information Systems

Meridian Kiosks

NCR Corp.

