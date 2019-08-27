The World Market for Gas Utilities (2019-2023): Leading Players are Duke Energy Corp, ENGIE, PetroChina Co, PJSC Gazprom, and Southern Co

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gas Utilities Market by End-Users and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Rising global carbon emissions



Global CO2 emissions have been increasing due to the growth in economic activities. The rising carbon emissions have resulted in the significant need for the decarbonization of transportation, industrial and power generation sectors globally, thus paving the way for the adoption of clean sources of energy and use of alternatives such as natural gas over fossil fuels.



Since natural gas is regarded as the cleanest fossil fuel, it has the least negative impact on the environment. This demand for natural gas will lead to the expansion of the global gas utilities market at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.



Growth in natural gas production from unconventional sources



Unconventional sources result in the production of unconventional hydrocarbons, which refer to the resources found in reservoirs with geological characteristics that are different from those found in conventional oil and gas reserves.



These unconventional resources include shale gas, coalbed methane, and crude oil from shale formations or other formations with low permeability known as tight oil or shale oil. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Market Dynamics



The report looks at factors such as growth in global natural gas demand, rising global carbon emissions, and favorable government support.



However, uncertainties in volatility in oil and gas prices, competition from alternative sources of energy, and operational challenges faced by gas utilities may hamper the growth of the gas utilities industry over the forecast period.



Segment Analysis



The gas utilities market analysis considers sales from power generation, residential and commercial, industrial, and others. The analysis also considers the sales of gas utilities in APAC America an EMEA.



In 2018, the power generation segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the adoption of clean energy technologies will play a significant role in the power generation segment to maintain its market position.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global gas utility market is fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading gas utility manufacturers, that include:



Duke Energy Corp.

ENGIE S.A.

PetroChina Co. Ltd.

PJSC Gazprom

Southern Co.

Also, the gas utilities market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER



Comparison by end-user

Power generation - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Residential and commercial - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Industrial - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Development of gas supply and distribution infrastructure

Growth in natural gas production from unconventional sources

Technological advances in gas distribution

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Duke Energy Corp.

ENGIE S.A.

PetroChina Co. Ltd.

PJSC Gazprom

Southern Co.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2uzxck

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

