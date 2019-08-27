Global Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market Analysis & Forecast, 2019-2023: Anticipating a CAGR of Approx 21%

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market by Application, Type, and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Focus of traditional automotive suppliers on offering telematic



The growing popularity of telematics services in the automotive industry is leading to the development of telematics solutions by traditional automotive suppliers. Traditional automotive suppliers are leveraging on benefits such as optimize fuel consumption, enhance fleet efficiency, and remotely monitor vehicle components along with focusing on offering advanced telematics solutions themselves to facilitate business expansion.



Traditional players are actively involved in the development of advanced telematics solutions, such as prognostics systems, in the automotive industry. This will lead to the expansion of the global commercial vehicle telematics market at a CAGR of almost 21% during the forecast period.



Adoption of video-based telematics to precisely track driver behavior



Advanced automotive telematics solutions include video-based telematics, which has become essential in fleet management. Cameras have become an essential component in modern vehicles with automated systems.



Video-based telematics will help fleet operators in mitigating human errors, reducing the chances of accidents. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Market Dynamics



The market report looks at factors such as mounting cost pressure on fleet operators, the focus of traditional automotive suppliers on offering telematics, and favorable regulations driving the adoption of telematics.



However, uncertainties in high cost associated with telematics services, dependence on many individual entities for offering telematics services, and privacy and hacking concerns associated with telematics systems may hamper the growth of the commercial vehicle telematics industry over the forecast period.



Segment Analysis



The commercial vehicle telematics market analysis considers sales from both embedded telematics, portable telematics, and smartphone-based telematics. The analysis also considers the sales of commercial vehicle telematics in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.



In 2018, the embedded telematics segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing connectivity features in vehicles will play a significant role in the LCVs segment to maintain its market position.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of a few major players, the global commercial vehicle telematics market is moderately concentrated. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading commercial vehicle telematics manufacturers, that include:



Also, the commercial vehicle telematics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION



Comparison by application

LCVs - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

M&HCVs - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE



Comparison by type

Embedded telematics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Portable telematics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Smartphone-based telematics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by type

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

CV telematics to play crucial role in shift toward electric trucks

Adoption of video-based telematics to precisely track driver behavior

Growing popularity of UBI among fleet operators

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Bridgestone Corp.

Continental AG

Geotab Inc.

Omnitracs LLC

Trimble Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc.

