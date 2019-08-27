Outlook on the Global Dry Honey Market to 2023 - Leading Players are Archer Daniels Midland Co, Associated British Foods, Blue Chip Group, Norevo, and SoulBee
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dry Honey Market by Product and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Health benefits of consuming dry honey
Dry honey is antimicrobial and rich in antioxidants. It can have a soothing effect. It controls blood pressure, and heart diseases help in reducing low-density lipoproteins and suppress cough in children and promote wound and burn to heal. These health benefits of consuming dry honey will lead to the expansion of the global dry honey market at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.
Advances in the detection of honey adulteration
Honey products such as dry honey are prepared by dehydrating raw honey. Dry honey products are superior to raw honey in terms of longer shelf life while having the same nutritional values. Therefore, the demand for dry honey is high among food and beverages and healthcare industries.
When dehydrated, any adulteration in raw honey impacts the nutritional value and performance of dry honey products. Several government bodies and associations worldwide are developing methods to detect adulteration in raw honey. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Market Dynamics
The report looks at factors such as health benefits of consuming dry honey, healthy ingredient in food products, and growth in organized retailing globally. However, the declining number of honeybee colonies, availability of substitutes, and increasing adoption of honey dehydration at home may hamper the growth of the dry honey industry over the forecast period.
Segment Analysis
The dry honey market analysis considers sales from both conventional dry honey and organic dry honey. The analysis also considers the sales of dry honey in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.
In 2018, the conventional dry honey segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as low cost and growing awareness about the health benefits of conventional dry honey will play a significant role in the conventional dry honey segment to maintain its market position.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of several major players, the global dry honey market is fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading dry honey manufacturers, that include:
- Archer Daniels Midland Co.
- Associated British Foods PLC
- Blue Chip Group Inc.
- Norevo GmbH
- SoulBee Ltd.
Also, the dry honey market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Comparison by product
- Conventional dry honey - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Organic dry honey - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Restoration of natural bee habitats
- Advances in detection of honey adulteration
- Growing preference for online shopping
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Archer Daniels Midland Co.
- Associated British Foods PLC
- Blue Chip Group Inc.
- Norevo GmbH
- SoulBee Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g2qjtd
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.