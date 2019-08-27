There were 628 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 162,676 in the last 365 days.

Zambia in defining rugby moment

The Zambia National Rugby Team is this weekend facing a litmus test as they face Rugby Africa 2nd placed Kenya in an away fixture at the RFUEA Grounds in Nairobi.

This will be the pair's second meeting in less than a month after the latter beat their hosts in a jaw dropping encounter played at Diggers Rugby Club in Kitwe. 

Zambia, who are yet to record a win in their inaugural Victoria Cup tournament, are looking at upsetting their hosts in this first return match. The Southern African nation is looking to redeem herself from the 43-23 loss to Kenya as they start their return fixtures.

Despite the hazy start to their Victoria Cup campaign, local rugby fans in Zambia are still confident of a good finish.

