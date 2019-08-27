Zambia in defining rugby moment

The Zambia National Rugby Team is this weekend facing a litmus test as they face Rugby Africa 2nd placed Kenya in an away fixture at the RFUEA Grounds in Nairobi.

This will be the pair's second meeting in less than a month after the latter beat their hosts in a jaw dropping encounter played at Diggers Rugby Club in Kitwe.

Zambia, who are yet to record a win in their inaugural Victoria Cup tournament, are looking at upsetting their hosts in this first return match. The Southern African nation is looking to redeem herself from the 43-23 loss to Kenya as they start their return fixtures.

Despite the hazy start to their Victoria Cup campaign, local rugby fans in Zambia are still confident of a good finish.

