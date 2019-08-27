VPN.com Sells LaptopReviews.com to Digital Trends

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA and LAS VEGAS and PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VPN.com , a leader in exact-match domain name brokerage is pleased to announce another successful transaction. LaptopReviews.com and SmartphoneReviews.com are both premium two-word domain names that were sold to Digital Trends.



Digital Trends, a subsidiary of Designtechnica Corporation, is one of the largest technology and consumer electronic publications on the web. According to Alexa.com, DigitalTrends.com is in the top 1,100 websites in the world, by traffic. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, the 16-year old publication sees more than 40 million page views per month and is led by co-founders, Ian Bell and Dan Gaul.

“What an incredible category-defining transaction to be apart of. I have read Digital Trends for years and to have completed this deal with them is a great feeling. Digital Trends dominates the search results for both of these product categories and now they have the absolute best domains to control these markets, forever,” stated Michael Gargiulo , CEO at VPN.com .

Editor-in-Chief of Digital Trends, Jeremy Kaplan, has led Digital Trends to the 1st page of Google for “laptop reviews” and “smartphone reviews.” With more than 450,000 combined searches per month, globally, these domains will build on their existing results.

“Each month, we get the opportunity to work with visionaries all over the world. Ian quickly saw the vision of what these names could do for his existing business. He understands the long term value exact-match, category-defining domains have. He is the type of entrepreneur we really enjoy working with. It was great to see this deal through with him and his team,” said Sharjil Saleem , VP of Domains at VPN.com.



Previously, the domains were owned by businessman and successful domain investor Bruce Breger from Las Vegas, Nevada. Bruce and VPN.com have other premium domains available including SouthernCalifornia.com and PropertyRental.com.

