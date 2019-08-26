PORTWELL’S NEW 1U RACKMOUNT NETWORK SECURITY APPLIANCE OFFERS THE FLEXIBILITY TO CHOOSE CUSTOMIZED CONFIGURATIONS

CAR-4040- Network Secuity & Management CAR-4040- Network Secuity & Management Portwell Logo

New CAR-4040 series supports 8th Generation Intel® Coffee Lake-S and up to 32 GbE optional bypass LAN ports via copper or fiber

FREMONT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- FREMONT, CALIF. — August 26, 2019 — The new CAR-4040 , the latest member of the family of 1U rack mount network security appliances from American Portwell Technology, Inc. ( https://www.portwell.com ) is a high-end 1U 19˝ rackmount system that supports IntelXeonE workstation processors and Intel8th generation processors (codename: Coffee Lake-S) such as the Intel Core™ product family.In addition, the new CAR-4040 appliance features up to 32 GbE optional copper or fiber bypass LAN ports, 3x removable N+1 fan, a 300W redundant power supply and BMC module. According to Robert Feng, American Portwell Technology’s Product Marketing Director, these features provide its customers with the high flexibility of a wide LAN/network bandwidth, a more flexible configuration of CPUs and GeE LAN ports, easy and quick field maintenance, and the assurance of extended stability, reliability and performance to support a wider variety of applications.The new CAR-4040 1U rackmount network security appliance can be used efficiently and effectively in the Data Center as a network server, network switch, network security appliance and even a terminal server.Excellent Choice for the Enterprise Segment“Our new CAR-4040 is an excellent choice for Enterprise marketing,” Feng confirms, “because not only is it designed to support a wide range of applications in that segment, but it also delivers the outstanding combination of performance, flexibility and reliability Enterprise applications demand. And as always,” Feng continues, “our customers not only benefit from the most up-to-date technology and features, but they also gain peace of mind from the long lifecycle support (7+ years) inherent with every Portwell product.”About American Portwell TechnologyPortwell, Inc., an Associate member of the Intel Internet of Things Solutions Alliance, markets, designs and manufactures a full range of Industrial computer and embedded architecture solutions, and communications appliances. We provide complete design and manufacture services to benefit customers' time to market and risk management and optimized total cost of ownership. American Portwell Technology is an ISO 13485, ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certified company that deploys high quality through product design, manufacturing and customer service phases.All products and company names referred to herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies or mark holders.



