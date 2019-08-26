Leadership Training Opportunities will help Law Enforcement Executives Meet Challenges of Modern Policing

An agreement between two Texas training organizations will open up new opportunities for law enforcement executives and administrators to enhance their leadership skills and strategies.

Leaders of law enforcement agencies are facing an increasingly complex and challenging job as they work to build positive relationships and keep their communities safe. An agreement between two Texas training organizations will open up new opportunities for executives and administrators in the law enforcement community to enhance their leadership skills and strategies.

The Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (TEEX) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Institute for Law Enforcement Administration (ILEA), which will expand the reach of both organizations and increase the number of courses offered to the sworn and non-sworn law enforcement personnel they serve.



“For 60 years, ILEA has been one of the most highly respected providers of police executive development programs in the nation,” said Dr. John Ray, Division Director of TEEX’s Institute for Law Enforcement & Protective Services Excellence. “We couldn’t ask for a better partner as the division works to expand its services by providing training and technical assistance to sworn and non-sworn law enforcement administrators.”



“This agreement will expand the services of both organizations,” said Gregory Smith, Director of ILEA and Vice President of the Center for American and International Law. “We both focus on serving the law enforcement community and this partnership will be extremely powerful and has great potential for growth. ILEA is uniquely positioned to provide continuing education for leaders, supervisors and administrators in law enforcement. This agreement allows TEEX to expand their reach in that arena, and allows us to reach new markets and a broader audience for our services.”

ILEA recently partnered with TEEX to offer one of its most popular courses at TEEX headquarters in College Station, Texas. The 40-hour course, Internal Affairs - Professional Standards and Ethics, drew 20 participants from across Texas and Oklahoma. The next program offered by ILEA in collaboration with TEEX will be the Civilian Leadership development program for non-sworn personnel working in a law enforcement agency, scheduled for later this fall.

ILEA’s Center for Law Enforcement Ethics has trained 10,000 ethics instructors worldwide. In addition, ILEA recently conducted its 57th School for Executive Leadership for mid-level and senior executives to prepare them for a position as Chief, Sheriff or CEO.

“Other cornerstone programs include our 120-hour School of Police Supervision and our two-week Texas Sergeant’s Academy for rural law enforcement agencies throughout the state in partnership with the Texas Municipal League Intergovernmental Risk Pool,” said Smith.





About the Institute for Law Enforcement Administration (ILEA)

Established in 1957, the Institute for Law Enforcement Administration (ILEA), a division of The Center for American and International Law headquartered in Plano, provides courses, seminars and workshops for police and sheriff’s agencies both nationally and internationally. ILEA’s mission is to improve the quality of justice by developing law enforcement leaders and practitioners through premier professional education and technical support. ILEA’s courses are approved for credit by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE) and its major programs are eligible for college credit.



About TEEX’s Institute for Law Enforcement & Protective Services Excellence



TEEX has offered law enforcement extension training in Texas since 1942, and has operated a Basic Peace Officer School since 1953. The Institute for Law Enforcement & Protective Services Excellence operates the Texas Forensic Science Academy and TEEX Corrections Academy, and offers other licensing and certificate programs and continuing education. Its law enforcement and corrections training is approved for credit by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE), and many programs are eligible for college credit. Other areas of training include disaster preparedness, threat and risk assessment, critical infrastructure protection, sports and special events management, school safety, explosives and ordnance training, small unmanned aircraft systems (sUAS) for public safety, emergency vehicle operation and traffic accident avoidance. Visit: teex.org/law

