Unity FI Solutions Named One of America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies for Second Year in a Row

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unity FI Solutions, a leading provider of payment and software processing solutions, announced today they have been named to the Inc. 5000 annual list of Fastest Growing Private Companies for the second year in a row. Now in its 38th year, the list continues to set the standard for smart growth and success across a myriad of industries. Focusing on smaller, independent organizations setting the standard for excellence in their fields, the list is both a business and cultural honor.



The team at Unity FI Solutions has always been at the forefront of innovating products and services in the financial technology and payment processing markets, and their 2018 fiscal year was no exception. Serving a wide variety of verticals which include Childcare and Education, Financial Services, as well as, Professional, Collegiate and High School sports, the team propelled the company forward by over 1500 ranking points on the Inc 5000 list. Combined with the growth of their in-house team and new partnership deals, Unity FI Solutions continues set the tone for success both regionally and nationally.

“The Unity FI Solutions team is honored to be named as one of America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies on the Inc. 5000 Annual List for the second year running,” said co-founders Dan Miller and Stephen Contino. “This award highlights the hard work, innovative products and outstanding service our team showcases each and every day to our family of customers.”

About Unity FI Solutions:

Unity FI Solutions is a Charlotte, North Carolina-based technology firm that delivers customized, secure and cost-effective electronic payment and collections solutions to clients in a wide range of industries. For more than a decade, Unity FI Solutions has brought innovative payment solutions to its clients with the goal of helping them improve their bottom lines and increase operational efficiencies.

Contact:

Stephen Contino

(704) 329-0125

steve.contino@unityfisolutions.com



