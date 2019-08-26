There were 576 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 162,586 in the last 365 days.

Lyft Chief Financial Officer to Present at the Citi 2019 Global Technology Conference

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lyft, Inc. (Nasdaq:LYFT) announced today that Brian Roberts, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Citi 2019 Global Technology Conference on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Mr. Roberts is scheduled to present at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Lyft web site at http://investor.lyft.com.  

About Lyft, Inc.

Lyft was founded in 2012, and has over 30 million riders and 2 million drivers. We are singularly focused on improving people’s lives with the world’s best transportation and committed to building reliable, affordable and sustainable transportation.

Contacts
Catherine Buan / Shawn Woodhull
investor@lyft.com

Adrian Durbin / Alexandra LaManna
press@lyft.com

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.