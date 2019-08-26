CORTAC Group Hires David Overcash as Firm Positions for New Growth

/EIN News/ -- ISSAQUAH, Wash., Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With its eyes on growth, CORTAC Group is bringing on consulting and technology industry veteran David Overcash as an executive vice president in a newly-created role. In addition to leading service lines in business transformation, collaboration and insights, Overcash will lead CORTAC’s expansion of employee development programs, delivery capabilities and partner channels, leveraging his proven experience building award-winning consulting firms.



“David’s is the right guy to help CORTAC navigate its next stage of growth, especially in a data-driven world,” said Tom Eide, CORTAC founder and managing partner. “We’ve delivered world-class initiatives for world-class companies for the past 10 years, and we’re positioning ourselves to do even more. There’s nobody better than David to lead the way.”

Throughout his 20-year career, Overcash has distinguished himself by building partnerships and data-driven business and technology solutions for enterprise service providers, middle market companies and Fortune 50 clients across multiple industries. He co-founded Brightlight Consulting, a Big Data and Analytics consultancy, and served as the company’s chief technology officer and executive vice president before it was acquired by Sirius Computer Solutions, where he continued as managing director. He has served on IBM’s Worldwide Big Data Analytics Advisory Board and previously held leadership positions at Systech Solutions, a leading data strategy, management and analytics services provider, and Infogain, an enterprise IT solutions company.

Overcash joins CORTAC at a time when creating new value with data is both a corporate priority and a critical challenge. According to New Vantage Partners’ 2019 Big Data and AI Executive Survey, 72 percent of respondents reported they haven’t been able to create a data-driven culture and 69 percent reported they had failed to create a data-driven organization. Overall, the percentage of organizations calling themselves data driven has decreased each of the last three years.

“In today’s business world, change is the constant and data is the currency,” said Overcash. “CORTAC’s clients have always come to us for their most strategic initiatives, and right now that means partnering with organizations on their journey to becoming an intelligent enterprise. I can’t wait to expand upon the great foundation CORTAC has built.”

“David’s background as a technology and business leader is unparalleled,” continued Eide. “Our clients and partners will value his expertise and our employees will value how he helps them advance their careers. That’s a recipe for success, and we’re excited for our next chapter.”

About CORTAC Group

CORTAC Group is a Management and Technology Consulting firm driven by our clients' success. With over 100 employees across 15 states, our teams work together and apply their industry experience and insights to every project. We are client-facing and delivery-focused. Passionate leadership is in our DNA. Our seamless integration of services and technology leads to successful pursuits, desired project outcomes, data-driven insights and analysis, and flawless execution. To learn more, visit www.CORTACGroup.com .

Media Contact Sam Butler for CORTAC Group 206.788.6504 sam@35thAvenuePartners.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.