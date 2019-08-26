U.S. Embassy Builds American-Egyptian Film Industry Connections at El Gouna Film Festival

The U.S. Embassy in Egypt is once again partnering with El Gouna Film Festival, joined this year by Film Independent, to strengthen the collaboration between the Egyptian and American film industries.

“The U.S. Embassy has been honored to partner with El Gouna Film Festival since 2017,” said U.S. Embassy Cairo’s Deputy Chief of Mission, Dorothy Shea. “These festivals provide an incredible platform for artists to explore new ideas, promote dialogue, and foster valuable business connections. This year’s event will build on those successes and highlight Arab cinema’s creativity and growing global reach,” Shea said.

The U.S. support for the September 19 – 27 festival includes an industry panel discussion with leading American film executives and producers. In addition, twelve Egyptian filmmakers will participate in a three-day feature film script-writing workshop led by American experts. The U.S. Embassy will also sponsor the Cairo Symphony Orchestra’s “Hits of Hollywood” performance at the “Cinema in Concert” event on Wednesday, September 25.

The U.S. Embassy and Los Angeles-based Film Independent will also grant two awards valued at $15,000 each for CineGouna Platform’s Springboard Competition: A Spirit Awards Residency in Los Angeles for an Egyptian screenwriter; and a Film Independent Forum Residency in Los Angeles for an Egyptian creative producer. Film Independent President Josh Welsh will serve as a jury member for the competition.

Film Independent is the nonprofit arts organization that champions creative independence in visual storytelling and supports a community of artists who embody diversity, innovation and uniqueness of vision. For more information or to become a Member, visit filmindependent.org.

Cultural and artistic exchanges are just one way the United States partners with the people and government of Egypt. Learn more at the Embassy’s website, eg.usembassy.gov, and follow the U.S. Embassy’s participation in the El Gouna Film Festival on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter at @USEmbassyCairo.



