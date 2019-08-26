Rick Hansen Foundation Awards Mosaic Stadium Highest Certification for Accessibility in Saskatchewan

/EIN News/ -- REGINA, Saskatchewan, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the City of Regina received the ‘Accessibility Certified Gold’ rating under the Rick Hansen Foundation Accessibility Certification™ (RHFAC) program for Mosaic Stadium, a venue that hosts concerts, community events, sport and recreation programming, and is home to the Saskatchewan Roughriders Football Club. Mosaic Stadium is the first stadium to receive the rating Canada-wide and is the first site to be ‘Accessibility Certified Gold’ in the province of Saskatchewan.

“We are proud to celebrate this prestigious certification,” said Mayor Michael Fougere. “When we opened the doors of our new stadium in 2017, we wanted to be sure that our entire community felt welcomed to enjoy events here. Working with our partners in the accessibility community has been an enriching experience that will impact the future of our City.”

“Congratulations to the City of Regina for achieving RHF Accessibility Certified Gold for Mosaic Stadium,” said Rick Hansen, Founder, Rick Hansen Foundation. “Hundreds of thousands of people frequent the stadium each year, and an accessible and inclusive facility means that people with disabilities, whether they’re an athlete, employee or a fan, can enjoy the space alongside their colleagues, family and friends. I’m confident that the City of Regina’s leadership will inspire others across Saskatchewan to lead the way in accessibility and inclusion for all.”

RHFAC is the first program to rate the level of meaningful access, based upon the holistic user experience of people with varying disabilities affecting their mobility, vision and hearing. To-date, over 1,200 buildings across Canada have been rated through the program.

Achieving a score of 82 out of 100 points, this certification demonstrates the City of Regina’s commitment to removing barriers and improving accessibility for visitors of all abilities.

Mosaic Stadium has a broad range of accessibility features that led to its gold rating including:

T ransport: Paratransit is given a priority on game days and during major events Guests with accessible needs are dropped off right outside the stadium gate

Signage and wayfinding: Braille is available on signage throughout the facility The wide concourse makes navigating the stadium more comfortable Tactile wayfinding strips are located at all entryways

Assistive Listening Devices: The stadium is equipped with a hearing assistance system There are 400 assistive listening devices available for use at Guest Services

Access throughout the Stadium includes: 157 accessible spaces available, including 114 companion seating options Nine single-stall, inclusive restrooms Nine, voice-equipped elevators Public, accessible ramps 40 power-assisted doors



The City of Regina is receiving its plaque for the RHFAC gold certification just before the Saskatchewan Roughriders game on Saturday, August 24, at Mosaic Stadium. The event will begin at 2 p.m. and will be attended by Rick Hansen, Regina Mayor Michael Fougere and Honourable Gene Makowsky, Minister of Parks, Culture and Sport.

About the Rick Hansen Foundation

The Rick Hansen Foundation (RHF) was established in 1988, following the completion of Rick Hansen’s Man In Motion World Tour. For nearly 30 years, RHF has worked to raise awareness, change attitudes, and remove barriers for people with disabilities. Visit www.rickhansen.com to learn more.

