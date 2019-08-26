Court with new judges

Ondjiva, ANGOLA, August 26 - The provincial court of southern Cunene province was strengthened, Monday, with six new judges of law, joining the current five.,

On the occasion, the presiding judge of the provincial court in Cunene, Lourenço José, said that the four judges will work in the Cuanhama County Court, inaugurated in July this year, and two provisionally in the general jurisdiction room in the municipality of Ombadja.

Lourenço José also said that the procedural movement will have greater dynamics, considering the number of magistrates that exist in the province.

From January to June of this year, the Cunene court filed 903 criminal cases, which are being dealt with legally, including robbery and theft of cattle, homicide and rape.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.