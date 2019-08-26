Head of State sends message to Russian counterpart

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 26 - The Foreign Minister, Manuel Augusto, this Monday, delivered a message from the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, to his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin. ,

The message was delivered to Russian Foreign Minister Serguey Lavrov.

Manuel Augusto, accompanied by the Angolan Ambassador to Russia, Joaquim de Lemos, took the opportunity to discuss with his counterpart aspects related to the strengthening of bilateral cooperation.

Foreign affairs Minister's trip to Russia comes months after Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, made a state visit to that European country to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

As part of the country's diplomatic action, Manuel Augusto was recently in Washington, USA, where he held a working meeting with his counterpart, Mike Pompeo, who reviewed various aspects of cooperation between Angola and the United States of America.

At the time, the US Secretary of State praised the reforms that President Joao Lourenco has been undertaking in the country since taking office in September 2017.

