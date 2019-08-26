There were 503 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 162,514 in the last 365 days.

Ferrari N.V.: periodic report on the buyback program

/EIN News/ -- Maranello (Italy), 26 August 2019 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) announces that under the second tranche of the common share buyback program announced on 1 July 2019 (“Second Tranche”), the Company has purchased additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) as follows:

  MTA
Trading
Date
(d/m/y)

 		 Number of common shares purchased

 		 Average price per share
excluding fees
(€) 		 

Consideration excluding fees

 

(€)

 
19/08/2019 8,980 141.1088 1,267,157.02
20/08/2019 25,086 140.3034 3,519,651.09
21/08/2019 1,884 141.1930 266,007.61
22/08/2019 32,000 140.1469 4,484,700.80
23/08/2019 20,000 139.0955 2,781,910.00
 

Total

  		87,950 140.0731 12,319,426.52

Since the announcement of the Second Tranche of the buyback program dated 1 July 2019 till 23 August 2019, the total invested consideration has been Euro 69,321,847.76 for No. 476,763 common shares purchased on the MTA resulting in total No. 7,453,797 common shares held in treasury as of 23 August 2019. As of the same date, the Company held 2.90% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder-corner/buyback-programs).

