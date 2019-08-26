Conversica Named to Constellation ShortList for Sales Productivity Solutions

Leader in Intelligent Virtual Assistants for Business Captures Repeat Wins and Industry Recognition

/EIN News/ -- FOSTER CITY, Calif., Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conversica , the leader in Intelligent Virtual Assistants for business, announced today that is has been named to the Constellation ShortList™ for Sales Productivity Solutions in Q3 2019. This is the second consecutive time Conversica has appeared on the Constellation ShortList in this category. This award recognizes software and applications that allow sales professionals to maximize their performance and productivity.



Constellation Research, a respected technology research and advisory firm based in Silicon Valley, determines its list by inquiries and interviews with the nominees’ clients and partners; while also factoring in market share and internal research. This recognition signifies Conversica’s dedication to providing solutions that optimize a sales team's performance and productivity.

“We are honored to be named to Constellation’s ShortList for Sales Productivity Solutions for the second time in a row,” said Alex Terry, CEO of Conversica. “I am proud to lead an organization that is one of the most celebrated artificial intelligence companies shaping the future of work. This year’s recent honors demonstrate to Conversica employees, customers, and partners that we are making great strides in technical innovation and financial growth.”

This award comes on the heels of other prominent industry recognition this year, including The Inc. 5000 List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America for the fourth year in a row; Fast Company’s Most Innovative AI Companies in the World 2019 ; Marketo Technology Partner of the Year 2019 ; Digiday Technology Awards finalist in the “Best Sales Automation Tools and Platform” category; and The AIconics Awards finalist for “Best Innovation in Intelligent Automation” and “Best Application of AI for Sales and Marketing.”

Driving toward a future where every businessperson has an Intelligent Virtual Assistant , Conversica automates the routine and tedious – but important – interactions and tasks, thus freeing businesspeople to do the higher value work they enjoy and together delivering better business outcomes.

The complete Constellation ShortList portfolio for Q3 can be found here . For more information on each of our honors and awards read our blog here .

About Conversica

Conversica is a leading provider of Intelligent Virtual Assistants for business, helping organizations augment their workforce to attract, grow and retain customers. The flagship Conversica® Sales AI Assistant helps companies find and secure customers more quickly and efficiently by autonomously contacting, engaging, qualifying and following up with leads via natural, two-way conversations. Employed by more than 1,600 companies worldwide, Conversica’s AI Assistants are built on a proven and patented platform integrating natural language understanding (NLU), natural language generation (NLG), autonomous action chains and deep learning capabilities that engage prospects over multiple communication channels and in multiple languages. Recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor, Conversica is a portfolio company of Providence Equity, Kennet Partners and Toba Capital and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

To learn more, visit conversica.com and follow the company on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

