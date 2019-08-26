Ergodyne Adds Innovative Worker-focused Designs To N-Ferno® Headwear Line

Winter bump caps, lighted beanies, hard hat liner kits and more

/EIN News/ -- St. Paul, Minn., Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ergodyne announced its launch of new products to their extensive line of N-Ferno® cold-weather gear. These new additions come just in time as retailers and customers start to think ahead to the winter months.



“We listened to worker feedback on the type of protection they need on the job in the winter, and made some additions and improvements to some of our best-sellers,” says Alsie Nelson, Senior Product Manager, Ergodyne. Some improvements include adding a universal bump cap insert into their popular balaclava face mask and beanie hat.

“Worker-generated impacts to the head are often overlooked, but can result in nasty injuries that lead to lost time and substantial expense," adds Nelson. "Adding bump cap functionality to these winter worksite favorites is an easy, cost-effective measure for mitigating the harm those accidents cause."

Other worker-centered additions to this lineup include a beanie cap with super-bright LED lights for up-close and distance illumination, warm hard hat liners with detachable mouthpieces, a neoprene mouthpiece for hard hat winter liners, and a soft knit hat with reflective badge.

