Cladding Systems Market To Reach USD 341.18 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Cladding Systems Market Size – USD 341.18 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.44 %, Cladding Systems Industry Trends – Rainscreen cladding

/EIN News/ -- New York, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid development of construction industry, government support for zero energy codes, high durability of cladding systems are key factors contributing to high CAGR of cladding systems during forecast period.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Cladding systems market was valued at USD 223.24 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 341.18 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.44%. Cladding is a non-loadbearing skin or layer attached to the outside a home to shed water and protect the building from the effects of weather. It is the main element in the aesthetic appeal of the home and thus directly affects both building coast and property value. The primary role of cladding is to control the infiltration of weather elements and the egress of water vapor while providing a durable, aesthetically pleasing appearance. Cladding systems include horizontal or vertical boards, sheet materials or smaller overlapping panels such as shingles and tiles. The global cladding systems is propelled by number of factors such as increase in the residential and commercial construction and infrastructure activities, along with the demand for durability of cladding systems with the ability to withstand various weathering actions and resist chemical attacks & deterioration. Scarcity of skilled workforce for installation, high raw material and installation cost are a major hindrance for the growth of global cladding market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The key function of cladding systems is to reduce the need to modify the indoor environment in the building as little as possible in response to the environmental load from the outdoor climate.

Recently, The Building Products (Safety) Act 2017 (BPA) was passed by New South Wales Government to regulate building products that are unsafe or could be deemed a safety risk. The catalyst for the BPA was the well-known Lacrosse fire in Melbourne in 2014, the Grenfell fire in London in June 2017 and most recent one in the Neo Apartments in Melbourne, which all involved combustible external cladding. Buildings with combustible external cladding now require registration with the NSW Government. External combustible cladding comprises of metal composite panels, including aluminum, zinc and copper, that is applied to any of the building’s external walls or to any other external area of the building

Bricks are commonly used as a cladding material due to its properties such as high durability on well-designed footings, non-toxicity, recycling ability into new bricks (cradle to cradle) or crushes for fill. Is has the lowest maintenance if unpainted and not rendered

Also, vinyl cladding (polyvinyl chloride (PVC)), is available in a range of profiles, colors, textures and low or no maintenance finishes. Usually it is not regarded to be an environmentally preferred application. It has high embodied energy and emits toxins during manufacture and life cycle use, including end of life disposal. Advances are being made with PVC recycling but current recycling rates remain low due to cost and complexity.

In terms of end use, wall claddings are anticipated be the fastest growing segment with a CAGR during the forecast period. Wall claddings are used to protect the exterior wall from weathering and also to enhance the appearance of the walls in a building. In commercial buildings such as warehouses and manufacturing plants, concrete and metal form the main wall cladding systems.

On the basis of application, residential applications is projected to be largest segment (30%) with a CAGR 5.9% during the forecast period owing to its properties such as protection of building from external environmental forces and enhancement in the appearance of the building.

Ceramic fibers accounts for the largest segment in the global cladding systems market due to its special characteristics such as UV radiation resistance, complete impermeableness. Further, every ceramic cladding panel offers complete tonal integrity and design consistency, with through-body color, pattern and graining – ensuring that its aesthetics do not change over time.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the dominant player in the global cladding systems market during the forecast period due to its rise in the availability of raw materials and manpower, continuous rise in the new sophisticated technologies and innovations. North America is projected to be the fastest growing segment with a CAGR over 5%.

Key players in the global cladding systems include Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A, DowDuPont, Tata Steel Limited, Arconic, Westlake Chemical, Etex Group, James Hardie Industries PLC

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Cladding systems market on the basis of material, application, end use and region:

Material (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Ceramic

Wood

Brick & Stone

Vinyl

Stucco & EIFS

Metal

Fiber cement

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

Offices

Institutional

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Walls

Roofs

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Brazil

