United States Wind Power Market Analysis & Forecast 2010-2030: Hydro, Geothermal, Small Hydro, Wind, Biopower, and Solar PV

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wind Power in the United States, Market Outlook to 2030, Update 2019 - Capacity, Generation, Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This research details renewable power market outlook in the US (includes hydro, geothermal, small hydro, wind, biopower and solar PV) and provides forecasts up to 2030.



The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2010 to 2030 in the US wind power market. A detailed coverage of renewable energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to wind power is provided in the report. The research also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants.



The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research and in-house analysis by the author's team of industry experts.



Scope



A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

An overview on the US renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2010-2030), generation trends (2010-2030) and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources in 2018.

Detailed overview of the US wind power market with installed capacity and generation trends and major active and upcoming wind power projects.

Deal analysis of the US wind power market. Deals are analyzed on the basis of mergers, acquisitions, partnership, asset finance, debt offering, equity offering, private equity (PE) and venture capitalists (VC).

Key policies and regulatory framework supporting the development of wind power sources.

Major Contracts and Collaborations related to wind power sector in the US.

Snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.

Key Topics Covered



1 List of Tables & Figures



2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Carbon Emissions Increased by around 1.7% in 2018

2.2 Thermal energy will continue to remain the dominant energy source in US

2.3 Renewable energy is expected to double its share in the country's power mix by 2030

2.4 Wind power holds the major share in renewable energy mix in 2018



3 Introduction

3.1 Carbon Emissions, Global, 2001-2018

3.2 Primary Energy Consumption, Global, 2001-2040

3.3 Wind Power, Global, Technology Definition and Classification

3.4 Wind Power Market, Technology Overview

3.5 Wind Power Market, Turbine Components

3.6 Report Guidance



4 Power Market, United States, 2010-2030

4.1 Power Market, United States, Overview

4.2 Power Market, United States, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

4.3 Power Market, United States, Power Generation, 2010-2030



5 Renewable Power Market, United States, 2010-2030

5.1 Renewable Power Market, United States, Overview

5.2 Renewable Power Market, United States, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

5.3 Renewable Power Market, United States, Power Generation, 2010-2030



6 Wind Power Market, United States

6.1 Wind Power Market, US, Overview

6.2 Wind Power Market, United States, Installed Capacity, 2010 - 2030

6.3 Wind Power Market, United States, Power Generation, 2010 - 2030

6.4 Wind Power Market, US, Drivers and Restraints

6.5 Wind Power Market, US, Average Turbine Size, 2010-2030

6.6 Wind Power Market, US, Influences on Economy and Environment

6.7 Wind Power Market, US, Market Size ($bn), 2010-2030

6.8 Wind Power Market, US, Manufacture and Trade

6.9 Wind Power Market, United States, Turbine Market, 2006-2018

6.10 Wind Power Market, United States, Deal Analysis, 2018



7 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, United States

7.1 Overview

7.2 Federal Initiatives

7.3 Federal Initiatives for Solar Power

7.4 Federal Initiatives for Wind Power

7.5 Federal Initiatives for Biopower and Biofuels

7.6 Common State-Level Incentives

7.7 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Texas

7.8 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Iowa

7.9 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Oklahoma

7.10 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Oregon

7.11 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, California

7.12 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Kansas

7.13 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Illinois

7.14 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Minnesota

7.15 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Colorado

7.16 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, North Dakota



8 Wind Power Market, United States, Company Profiles

8.1 Company Snapshot: Minnesota Power

8.2 Company Snapshot: EDP Renewables North America LLC

8.3 Company Snapshot: E.ON Climate & Renewables North America Inc.

8.4 Company Snapshot: Duke Energy Corporation

8.5 Company Snapshot: Clearway Energy Inc.

8.6 Company Snapshot: BP Wind Energy North America Inc.

8.7 Company Snapshot: BlackRock Inc.



