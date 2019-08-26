Study Finds 412 Reporting Solutions In Health & Human Services Tech Market: An OPEN MINDS Analysis

/EIN News/ -- Gettysburg, Pa, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a nationwide analysis of active health care technology products, OPEN MINDS found that 412 of those tech products offer Reporting Solutions for health and human services organizations. Additionally, 59% of the 412 Reporting Solutions tech products serve the mental health services market.

Reporting Solutions Tech Products

by HHS Market Reporting Solutions technology products are defined as:Solutions for safety, event, incident, and public reporting. (Source – HealthTechNavigator.org) Mental Health 247 Primary Care 244 Residential & Hospital-based Acute Care 231 Non-hospital based Acute Care 222 Retail Clinics & Urgent Care 200 Chronic Care Management 191 Addiction 177 Long Term Services & Supports 164 Children & Family Services 161 Autism & I/DD Services 151 Social Services (including homeless) 142 Payers-Health Plans-Care Managers 139 Adult Corrections Health Care 122 Juvenile Justice 99

A comprehensive list of Reporting Solutions health care technology products is available at HealthTechNavigator.org.

HealthTechNavigator.org is the only online directory laser-focused on health care technology specifically for the Health and Human Services sector. With over 2,800 products, from nearly 1,000 vendors, and organized by 45 HHS-relevant categories, HealthTechNavigator.org is the most comprehensive Health and Human Services technology resource.

HealthTechNavigator.org connects providers and tech vendors, closes the gap between them, and restores order to what has been the chaos of understanding technology designed for the Health and Human Services sector.

If your technology product is not featured, or you have a listing and would like to enhance it, contact OPEN MINDS at , or call us at

ABOUT OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in the domains of health and human services serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we’ve been pioneers for change – helping organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies and regulations.

OPEN MINDS is powered by a national team of experienced executives and subject matter experts with specific expertise and experience in nine key market areas – mental health, addictions, chronic conditions, autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities, long-term care, children’s services, social services, juvenile justice, and corrections health care. Our mission is to improve the quality of care for consumers with complex support needs by improving the effectiveness of those serving them – provider organizations, payer and insurance organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical organizations, and technology firms. Learn more at www.openminds.com.

Related Articles

Chris Williams OPEN MINDS 877-350-6463 Contact@HealthTechNavigator.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.