Mobile Offshore Drilling Units (MODUs): World Market Analysis (2019-2023) with Diamond Offshore Drilling, Nabors Industries, Noble Crop, Samsung Heavy Industries Co, and Transocean Leading the Market
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit (MODU) Market by Type and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Rising global oil and gas demand
The demand for oil and gas is increasing due to rising consumption of energy. The rapid urbanization of the developing countries is increasing the need for energy such as liquid fuels and natural gas. To cater to the high demand for energy, oil and gas companies will increase their E&P operations.
As offshore oil and gas wells have a longer production period than onshore oil and gas wells, offshore drilling activities have significantly increased. This will lead to the expansion of the global mobile offshore drilling unit (MODU) market at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period.
Technical advances in MODUs
With oil and gas E&P operations moving into further remote locations and deeper waters, manufacturers are improving the technologies in MODU to cater to the drilling challenges, regulations, and oil and gas project economics. The recent focus of the oil and gas industry is automation, which improves the safety of workers and the efficacy of oil and gas drilling.
Improvements in equipment will not only boost oilfield production but also increase the adoption of MODUs for offshore drilling. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Market Dynamics
The report looks at factors such as advantages of MODUs over other offshore drilling units, rising global oil and gas demand, and growing offshore E&P activities.
However, uncertainties in the volatility of crude oil prices, adoption of alternative energy sources, and environmental concerns associated with offshore E&P activities may hamper the growth of the mobile offshore drilling unit (MODU) industry over the forecast period.
Segment Analysis
The mobile offshore drilling unit (MODU) market analysis considers sales from drillship, jack-up, and semi-submersible. The analysis also considers the sales of mobile offshore drilling unit (MODU) in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.
In 2018, the drillship segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as high mobility and transit speed will play a significant role in the drillship segment to maintain its market position.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of several major players, the global mobile offshore drilling unit (MODU) market is fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading mobile offshore drilling unit (MODU) manufacturers, that include:
- Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.
- Nabors Industries Ltd.
- Noble Corp.
- Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.
- Transocean Ltd.
Also, the mobile offshore drilling unit (MODU) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
- Comparison by type
- Drillship - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Jack-up - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Semi-submersible - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by type
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Technical advances in MODUs
- Declining costs of offshore projects
- Increasing efficiency of oil and gas E&P activities using Big Data analytics
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.
- Nabors Industries Ltd.
- Noble Corp.
- Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.
- Transocean Ltd.
