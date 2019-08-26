Mobile Offshore Drilling Units (MODUs): World Market Analysis (2019-2023) with Diamond Offshore Drilling, Nabors Industries, Noble Crop, Samsung Heavy Industries Co, and Transocean Leading the Market

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit (MODU) Market by Type and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Rising global oil and gas demand



The demand for oil and gas is increasing due to rising consumption of energy. The rapid urbanization of the developing countries is increasing the need for energy such as liquid fuels and natural gas. To cater to the high demand for energy, oil and gas companies will increase their E&P operations.



As offshore oil and gas wells have a longer production period than onshore oil and gas wells, offshore drilling activities have significantly increased. This will lead to the expansion of the global mobile offshore drilling unit (MODU) market at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period.



Technical advances in MODUs



With oil and gas E&P operations moving into further remote locations and deeper waters, manufacturers are improving the technologies in MODU to cater to the drilling challenges, regulations, and oil and gas project economics. The recent focus of the oil and gas industry is automation, which improves the safety of workers and the efficacy of oil and gas drilling.



Improvements in equipment will not only boost oilfield production but also increase the adoption of MODUs for offshore drilling. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Market Dynamics



The report looks at factors such as advantages of MODUs over other offshore drilling units, rising global oil and gas demand, and growing offshore E&P activities.



However, uncertainties in the volatility of crude oil prices, adoption of alternative energy sources, and environmental concerns associated with offshore E&P activities may hamper the growth of the mobile offshore drilling unit (MODU) industry over the forecast period.



Segment Analysis



The mobile offshore drilling unit (MODU) market analysis considers sales from drillship, jack-up, and semi-submersible. The analysis also considers the sales of mobile offshore drilling unit (MODU) in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.



In 2018, the drillship segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as high mobility and transit speed will play a significant role in the drillship segment to maintain its market position.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global mobile offshore drilling unit (MODU) market is fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading mobile offshore drilling unit (MODU) manufacturers, that include:



Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.

Nabors Industries Ltd.

Noble Corp.



Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

Transocean Ltd.

Also, the mobile offshore drilling unit (MODU) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE



Comparison by type

Drillship - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Jack-up - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Semi-submersible - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by type

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Technical advances in MODUs

Declining costs of offshore projects

Increasing efficiency of oil and gas E&P activities using Big Data analytics

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.

Nabors Industries Ltd.

Noble Corp.



Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

Transocean Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c8ogra

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.