Facial Implants Market To Reach USD 3.55 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Facial Implants Market Size – USD 2.04 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 7.1%, Facial Implants Industry Trends– Continuous research and development to launch more enhanced products and set up of trauma centers due to an increase in facial trauma cases.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The rise in the number of trauma cases, sport related facial injuries and rising importance towards aesthetic are the key factors contributing to the CAGR in the forecast period.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Facial Implants market was valued at USD2.04 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 3.55 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 7.1%. Facial implants are used to enhance certain features of the face. They are specially formed solid materials compatible with human tissues, designed to enhance or augment the physical structure of the face. It is a type of cosmetic surgery. The implants are done once the head and the skull of an individual has reached its maturity. The intended result from this procedure is to enhance the facial features and create a balanced appearance on the face. However, the rising expenditure on healthcare has become a concern for a large number of population. This restricts them from further increasing their expenditure by opting facial implants for aesthetic purposes. The gradually rising awareness about the advantages of facial implants has been a major factor in propelling the demand for this market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Implants can augment any area of the face. However, the most commonly done implants are those of the cheeks, chin and jaw. Some of the most commonly opted facial implants include face lift surgery, lip lift surgery, eyelids surgery etc.

Unlike dermal filler, facial implants are a long term solution. The use of dermal fillers can be a great way to add volume, but have the drawback of requiring ongoing treatments.

The increasing demand for aesthetics has been the major driving factor for this market. With the rising importance towards personal appearance, there is great scope for this industry.

Unrealistic expectations of the people often leave them disappointed and thus, this poses to be a major challenge for the market. In addition to this, in several cases there tend to be surgical complications such as excessive bleeding, blood clots etc. Such complication often discourage people from opting for facial implants.

Polymers dominate the market and account for the largest share of the market. This is due to their versatility of application and its increased usage in correction and reconstruction of deformities and trauma. Among the polymers, Silicone dominates the market. The region is expected to register a CAGR of 6.9%.

Among the types of facial implants, chin implants have acquired the highest market share.

In case of end use, hospitals dominate the market with a share of 68.5%. This is due to the varied facilities available. They are seen to grow at a rate of 7%. Similarly, with the rising number of cases of facial trauma, there has been a rise in the demand for trauma centers. Trauma centers are expected to register a CAGR 9.4%.

North America dominates the market with the highest share of the market amounting to 46.2%. This can be attributed to the rising demand for personal appearance in the region. In addition to it, the continuous advancements in this field are also encouraging demand in this region.

Europe follows North America and is second in line. It holds the second largest share of the market due to the rising demand for aesthetics and the increasing number of facial trauma cases. The region registers a CAGR of 6.8%.

Asia Pacific region is seen to be the fastest growing region and registers a CAGR of 8.1% owing to the rising demand for personal appearance, sport related facial injuries and the demand for minimally invasive reconstruction of facial trauma.

The key players of the market include Stryker Corp., Zimmer-Biomet Inc., DePuy Synthes, Hanson Medical, Inc., Implantec Inc. and Medartis AG.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Facial Implants market on the basis of product type, material, end use and region:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Chin Implants

Cheek Implants

Jaw Implants

Paranasal Implants

Others

Material (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Polymer:

Silicone

Rigid Polyethylene

ePTFE

Ceramic

Biologicals

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Trauma Centers

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Brazil

