NETA Alliance Program Offers Exclusive Discounts and Networking Opportunities to Electrical Power Systems Professionals

Annual member meetings, industry representation on behalf of NETA, exclusive access and discounts, including discounted registration for PowerTest, are among the major benefits of the NETA Alliance Program.

“The NETA Alliance Program is a great opportunity for industry professionals to be involved with NETA, take advantage of some great discounts, and help shape the industry,” says Jim Cialdea, Chair of the NETA Alliance Program Committee.

The NETA Alliance Program is designed for professionals who share the NETA mission, leaders who bring perspectives from all sectors of the electrical power industry, and those who put safety and quality first. From September 1 – December 31, 2019, NETA is offering Alliance Partnerships at $100 (a $285 value).

Benefits of the NETA Alliance Program include:

Professional Development – Members have access to Annual Member/Alliance Meetings, Annual Member/Alliance Luncheons, and potential to represent NETA on industry committees and code panels.



Exclusive Discounts – Members receive discounted PowerTest registration, half off one ANSI/NETA Standard ($138 value), 20% off NETA Bookstore purchases, and 20% off NETA Training and SPTS courses.





Exclusive Access – Members receive the NETA World technical journal ($40 value), invitations to NETA events, and are invited to participate in ANSI/NETA Standards development.



PowerTest , the premier electrical maintenance and safety conference, will be held on February 24-28, 2020, in Chicago, Illinois. The leaders of the industry will converge in Chicago for an entire week of learning, networking, and exposure opportunities. As a benefit of the NETA Alliance Program, members will receive $100 off of PowerTest registration.

Participants in the NETA Alliance Program join a community of professionals, committed to putting safety and reliability first within the electrical power industry. NETA Alliance Program is an individual subscription-based program and there are no prerequisites or qualifications required.

Professionals can take advantage of NETA Alliance Program discounts September 1 through December 31, 2019, at www.netaworld.org . Please call 888.300.6382 (NETA) for additional information.

ABOUT NETA

NETA, the InterNational Electrical Testing Association, is an ANSI Accredited Standards Developing Organization that creates and maintains standards for electrical maintenance and acceptance testing for electrical power equipment and systems, as well as a standard that addresses the certification of electrical testing technicians. NETA is an association of leading electrical testing companies comprised of visionaries committed to advancing the industry standards for power system installation and maintenance to ensure the highest level of reliability and safety.

Contact: Katie Polzin

NETA —InterNational Electrical Testing Association

Telephone: 888.300.6382 (NETA)

kpolzin@netaworld.org



