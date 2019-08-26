2D & 3D Machine Vision (MV) Systems: Technologies & Global Markets to 2024
- This report includes 93 data tables and 16 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for two dimensional (2D) and three dimensional (3D) machine vision systems
- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Discussion of opportunities and challenges with respect to technologies, MV hardware and software, components, and their various commercial and industrial applications
- A brief outline of the structure of the industries involved in the research, development, design, and manufacture of MV components and systems
- Profiles of global manufacturers of MV components, including Adept Technology, Canon USA, EPIC Systems, Integral Vision, and Kenko Tokina Co
Machine vision (MV) markets have been rapidly changing in recent years. The sector is driven by both long-term and short-term changes. Long-term changes include technological factors, which can increase the value provided by MV products and thereby stimulate and increasing demand. The increasing requirements for quality control, productivity and cost-effectiveness in manufacturing in all sectors of the economy have increased the long-term demand for MV products. Markets change as customer preferences for various product features shift. Emerging MV applications can expand the size of the MV components and systems markets.
Factors driving the current MV market include:
- The ongoing and increasing need for quality inspection and automation.
- Accelerated demand for vision-guided robotics systems.
- Rising labor costs that create investment opportunities for vision-guided industrial robots and other automation technologies.
- Additional governmental regulatory mandates in the food, pharma and automotive industries.
- Growing application of the Internet of Things in the industrial sector; the evolution of computing power in embedded, single-board computer systems; improvements in productivity and efficiency; better quality using machine vision systems; and a growing manufacturing sector.
Demand for MV systems has increased in all manufacturing applications, including semiconductor, electronics, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, packaging, automotive, printing and publishing, and consumer goods. These systems have also become major tools for traffic management, toll collection and many other non-manufacturing applications. The MV component industry faces considerable competition, and the nature of this will be examined in this report, along with a breakdown of the regional market. Applications such as automatic number plate recognition, traffic flow monitoring and traffic surveillance are witnessing increased integration and utilization of MV systems.
The components of MV systems and the technologies involved have become more intricate and sophisticated. Higher vision-processing hardware speed has been a key factor to both faster parts-per-minute throughput and greater robustness in manufacturing MV tools. Vision processing is currently performed at substantially faster rates, using hardware that requires far less electrical power. Faster hardware, more intelligent tools and better application software development will enable a broader and deeper proliferation of MV in manufacturing and non-manufacturing applications.
Customers' sophisticated demands are additional factors having positive effects on the MV industry. Customers are now more comfortable with MV technology than they were a few years ago, and thus they are better equipped to communicate their demands to the industry, enabling manufacturers to deliver more effective solutions. The following summary table and figure show the global market for MV system components for various manufacturing and non-manufacturing applications.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Overview
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing the Study
- Scope of Report
- Intended Audiences
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Machine Vision Systems Overview
- Advantages of MV Systems
- Machine Vision Systems Types
- Two-Dimensional Machine Vision Systems
- Three-Dimensional Machine Vision Systems
- Commonly Used 3D Machine Vision Technologies
- Operation of 3D Machine Vision Systems
- Three-Dimensional Machine Vision Applications
- Three-Dimensional Machine Vision Benefits
- Processes Involved in MV Systems
- Components of MV Systems
- Cameras for MV Systems
- Camera Types
- Smart Cameras for MV Applications
- Smart Camera Types
- Frame Grabbers for MV Systems
- Image Processing Hardware for MV Systems
- Image Processing Software for MV Systems
- Lighting in MV Systems
- Optics for MV Systems
- Lenses
- Miscellaneous Components in MV Systems
- Sector Use of MV Systems
- PC-Based MV Systems for Industrial and Non-industrial Sectors
- Technology of General Purpose 2D and 3D MV Systems
- Technology of Application-Specific 2D and 3D MV Systems
- Technology of Smart Camera Based 2D and 3D MV Systems
- Advantages of PC-Based MV Systems
- Disadvantages of PC-Based MV Systems
- Advantages of Smart Camera-Based MV Systems
- Disadvantages of Smart Camera-Based MV Systems
- Differences Between PC- and Smart Camera-Based MV Systems
- MV System Applications
- Guidance
- Identification
- Measurement
- Inspection
- Application of MV Systems in the Automotive Industry
- MV Systems for Various Assemblies
- Future of MV in the Automotive Industry
- MV Systems Applications in the IC/Semiconductor Industry
- MV Systems Application in the Electronic and Electrical Industry
- Three-Dimensional MV Systems for the Electronic Industry
- MV Applications in the Food and Beverage Processing Industry
- MV Applications in the Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Manufacturing Industry
- MV Systems Application in the Medical Device Industry
- MV Applications in the Printing and Publishing Industries
- MV Applications in the Packaging Industry
- MV Applications in Other Industries
- MV Systems in Miscellaneous Manufacturing Applications
- Non-Industrial Applications for MV Systems
- MV Systems in Biometric Applications
- MV Systems in Transportation Management and Control
- MV Systems in Providing Threat Detection and Access Control
- MV Systems in Postal and Banking Services Applications
- MV Systems in Security and Surveillance Applications
- MV Systems in Medical Imaging and Lab-Automation Applications
- MV Systems in Miscellaneous Non-Industrial Applications
- Technological Developments in MV Systems
Chapter 4 Market by Technology
- Overview
- Segmentation of Machine Vision Systems Based on Technology
- Global Market for MV Systems Based on Types of Vision System Used
- Global Market for 2D MV Systems Based on Technology
- Global Market for 3D MV Systems Based on Technology
- Global Market for Components of 2D MV Systems
- Global Market for Components of 3D MV Systems
- Global Market for All Components of 2D and 3D MV Systems
- Global Market for Components of Industrial 2D and 3D MV Systems
- Global Market for Components of Non-Industrial 2D and 3D MV Systems
- Global Market for 2D MV Systems Based on Technology
- Global Market for 3D MV Systems Based on Technology
- Segmentation of 2D and 3D MV Systems Based on Technology
- Regional Combined Market for 2D and 3D MV Systems Based on Technology
- Global Market for Industrial 2D and 3D MV Systems Based on Technology
- Regional Market for Industrial 2D and 3D MV Systems Based on Technology
- Global Market for Non-Industrial 2D and 3D MV Systems Based on Technology
- Regional Market for Non-Industrial 2D and 3D MV Systems Based on Technology
Chapter 5 Two-Dimensional and Three-Dimensional MV Systems Market by End User
- End Users of Industrial 2D and 3D MV Systems
- Global Market for Industrial 2D and 3D MV Systems by End User Industries
- Two-Dimensional and Three-Dimensional MV Systems in the Automotive Industry
- Global Market for 2D and 3D MV Systems in Automotive Industry
- Two-Dimensional and Three-Dimensional MV Systems in IC/Semiconductor Industry
- Global Market for 2D and 3D MV Systems in IC/Semiconductor Industry
- Two-Dimensional and Three-Dimensional MV Systems in the Electrical and Electronics Industry
- Global Market for 2D and 3D MV Systems in Electrical and Electronics Industry
- Two-Dimensional and Three-Dimensional MV Systems in the Food and Beverage Processing Industry
- Global Market for 2D and 3D MV Systems in the Food and Beverage Processing Industry
- Two-Dimensional and Three-Dimensional MV Systems in the Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Industry
- Global Market for 2D and 3D MV Systems in the Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Industry
- Two-Dimensional and Three-Dimensional MV Systems in the Printing and Publishing Industry
- Global Market for 2D and 3D MV Systems in the Printing and Publishing Industry
- Two-Dimensional and Three-Dimensional MV Systems in the Packaging Industry
- Global Market for 2D and 3D MV Systems in the Packaging Industry
- Two-Dimensional and Three-Dimensional MV Systems in Miscellaneous Industries
- Global Market for 2D and 3D MV Systems in Miscellaneous Industries
- End Users of Non-Industrial 2D and 3D MV Systems
- Global Market for Non-Industrial 2D and 3D MV Systems by End Users
- Two-Dimensional and Three-Dimensional MV Systems in Surveillance and Security
- Global Market for 2D and 3D MV Systems in Surveillance and Security
- Two-Dimensional and Three-Dimensional MV Systems in Biometrics
- Biometric Acquisition Technologies and Devices
- Global Market for 2D and 3D MV Systems in Biometrics
- Two-Dimensional and Three-Dimensional MV Systems in Traffic and Transport Management
- Global Market for 2D and 3D MV Systems in Transport and Traffic Management
- Two-Dimensional and Three-Dimensional MV Systems in Postal and Banking Services
- Two-Dimensional and Three-Dimensional MV Systems in Banks
- Global Market for 2D and 3D MV Systems in Postal and Banking Services
- Two-Dimensional and Three-Dimensional MV Systems in Medical Imaging and Lab Automation
- Global Market for 2D and 3D MV Systems in Medical Imaging and Lab Automation
- Global Market for 2D and 3D MV Systems in Miscellaneous Non-Industrial Fields
- Global Market for Components of 2D and 3D MV Systems by Industrial End User
- Global Market for Imaging Software in Industrial 2D and 3D MV Systems
- Global Market for Smart Cameras in Industrial 2D and 3D MV Systems
- Global Market for Cameras in Industrial 2D and 3D MV Systems
- Global Market for 3D Vision Cameras in Industrial 3D MV Systems
- Global Market for Processing Hardware in Industrial 2D and 3D MV Systems
- Global Market for Optics in Industrial 2D and 3D MV Systems
- Global Market for Lighting in Industrial 2D and 3D MV Systems
- Global Market for Frame Grabbers in Industrial 2D and 3D MV Systems
- Global Market for Miscellaneous Components in Industrial 2D and 3D MV Systems
- Global Market for Components in Non-Industrial 2D and 3D MV Systems
- Global Market for Imaging Software in Non-Industrial 2D and 3D MV Systems
- Global Market for Smart Cameras in Non-Industrial 2D and 3D MV Systems
- Global Market for Cameras in Non-Industrial 2D MV Systems
- Global Market for 3D Vision Cameras in Non-Industrial 3D MV Systems
- Global Market for Processing Hardware in Non-Industrial 2D and 3D MV Systems
- Global Market for Optics in Non-Industrial 2D and 3D MV Systems
- Global Market for Lighting in Non-Industrial 2D and 3D MV Systems
- Global Market for Frame Grabbers in Non-Industrial 2D and 3D MV Systems
- Global Market for Miscellaneous Components in Non-Industrial 2D and 3D MV Systems
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application
- Introduction
- Positioning
- Identification
- Verification
- Inspection
- Measurement
- Guidance
- Applications for 2D and 3D MV Systems
- Industrial 2D and 3D MV Systems Applications
- Two-Dimensional and Three-Dimensional MV Systems Application in the Automotive Industry
- Global Market for 2D and 3D MV Systems Application in the Automotive Industry
- Regional Market for 2D and 3D MV Systems Application in the Automotive Industry
- Two-Dimensional and Three-Dimensional MV Systems Application in the IC/Semiconductor Industry
- Global Market for 2D and 3D MV Systems Application in the IC/Semiconductor Industry
- Regional Market for2D and 3D MV Systems Application in the IC/Semiconductor Industry
- Two-Dimensional and Three-Dimensional MV Systems Application in the Electronic and Electrical Industry
- Global Market for 2D and 3D MV Systems Application in the Electronic and Electrical Industry
- Regional Market for 2D and 3D MV Systems Application in the Electronic and Electrical Industry
- Two-Dimensional and Three-Dimensional MV Systems Application in the Food and Beverage Processing Industry
- Global Market for 2D and 3D MV Systems Application in the Food and Beverage Processing Industry
- Regional Market for 2D and 3D MV Systems Application in the Food and Beverage Processing Industry
- Two-Dimensional and Three-Dimensional MV Systems Application in the Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Industry
- Global Market for 2D and 3D MV Systems Application in the Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Industry
- Regional Market for 2D and 3D MV Systems Application in the Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Industries
- Two-Dimensional and Three-Dimensional MV Systems Application in Printing and Publishing Industry
- Global Market for 2D and 3D MV Systems Application in the Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Industry
- Regional Market for 2D and 3D MV Systems Application in the Printing and Publishing Industries
- Two-Dimensional and Three-Dimensional MV Systems Application in the Packaging Industry
- Global Market for 2D and 3D MV Systems Application in the Packaging Industry
- Regional Market for 2D and 3D MV Systems Application in the Packaging Industry
- Two-Dimensional and Three-Dimensional MV Systems Application in Miscellaneous Industries
- Global Market for 2D and 3D MV Systems Application in Miscellaneous Industries
- Regional Market for 2D and 3D MV Systems Application in Miscellaneous Industries
- Non-Industrial 2D and 3D MV Systems Applications
- Two-Dimensional and Three-Dimensional MV Systems in Surveillance and Security Applications
- Global Market for 2D and 3D MV Systems in Surveillance and Security Applications
- Regional Market for 2D and 3D MV Systems in Surveillance and Security Applications
- Two-Dimensional and Three-Dimensional MV Systems in Biometric Applications
- Global Market for 2D and 3D MV Systems in Biometric Applications
- Regional Market for 2D and 3D MV Systems in Biometric Applications
- Two-Dimensional and Three-Dimensional MV Systems in Transport and Traffic Management Applications
- Global Market for 2D and 3D MV Systems in Transport and Traffic Management Applications
- Regional Market for 2D and 3D MV Systems in Transport and Traffic Management Applications
- Two-Dimensional and Three-Dimensional MV Systems in Postal and Banking Services Applications
- Global Market for 2D and 3D MV Systems in Postal and Banking Services Applications
- Regional Market for 2D and 3D MV Systems in Postal and Banking Services
- Two-Dimensional and Three-Dimensional MV Systems in Medical Imaging and Lab Automation Applications
- Global Market for 2D and 3D MV Systems in Medical Imaging and Lab Automation Applications
- Regional Market for 2D and 3D MV Systems in Medical Imaging and Lab Automation
- Miscellaneous Non-Industrial Applications of 2D and 3D MV Systems
- Global Market for 2D and 3D MV Systems in Miscellaneous Non-Industrial Applications
- Regional Market for 2D and 3D MV Systems in Miscellaneous Non-Industrial Applications
Chapter 7 Patent Review and New Developments
- Patent Analysis
- New Developments in MV Applications and MV Products
Chapter 8 Analysis of Market Opportunities
- Overview
- MV Industry Structure
- Driving Forces behind the Machine Vision Industry
- MV Systems Market: Present and Future
- Market for MV Systems Software
- Market for MV Cameras and Lighting
- Market for Frame Grabbers
- MV Systems Market
- Mergers and Acquisitions in the MV Industry
- Revenue of Top MV Companies
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
- Profiles of MV Component and Systems Manufacturers
Chapter 10 List of Manufacturers
Chapter 11 List of Patents
