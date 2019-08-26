Command Alkon Congratulates NRMCA Excellence in Quality Winners

Many of Award Winners Use Solutions from Command Alkon to Boost Quality

/EIN News/ -- BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon ,the leading Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work, congratulates their amazing customers that are winners of the National Ready Mixed Concrete Association (NRMCA) Excellence in Quality Awards for 2019. Winning producers are chosen for demonstrating that they follow and exceed quality management principles over a broad range of activities from commitment to quality, materials management, managing production facilities, product quality control while maintaining a high level of customer satisfaction.



“Almost all of the companies that were bestowed this prestigious award use Command Alkon solutions in their quality management processes, or for dispatch and logistics, sales automation, direct materials management, or business management,” said Monty Newport, SVP of Customer Success, at Command Alkon. “We are proud to play a part in helping these businesses create value through their supply chains, making them more profitable while improving customer service.”

The criteria for this award were established by NRMCA’s Research Engineering and Standards Committee to recognize the commitment to quality of NRMCA member companies. Companies applied either as a single entity or a division within a company into three categories based on annual production rates. A multiple-choice type application form generated the scores; a minimum score of 75% with supporting validation qualified a company to receive an award.

Command Alkon’s COMMANDqc manages materials, mixes, tolerances, documentation, testing, and analysis, allowing producers to monitor batches in real-time to reduce waste and risk, along with optimizing mixes to comply with strength and durability requirements. COMMANDassurance captures real-time and historical data on the properties of fresh concrete from load to pour to ensure quality and avoid risk. COMMANDbatch accurately monitors and adjusts mixes and materials to ensure the quality of concrete so it can be delivered on-time and in full to the jobsite.

The winners of the NRMCA Awards will be honored on October 7 during the Awards Luncheon at NRMCA’s ConcreteWorks in Kissimmee, FL.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

At Command Alkon, we believe in building an amazing world. As the Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work, we’re dramatically improving how contractors, bulk material suppliers, logistics providers, jobsite inspectors, project owners, and more interact. Our See Together, Work Together, and Grow Together capabilities deliver increased productivity, real-time visibility, keen business insights, and certainty of outcomes when building the things that matter. For over 40 years, our people, software and technology have empowered customers to achieve greater levels of quality and profitability across their projects and operations. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit commandalkon.com .

For More Information, Contact:

Becky Boyd

MediaFirst PR

(770) 642-2080 x 214

becky@mediafirst.net

Charity Newsome

Command Alkon

(205) 879-3282 x 3914

cnewsome@commandalkon.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.