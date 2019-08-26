Duccio Pasolini Parfums Is Launching 'Nero' And 'Verde', Two Distinct Yet Bold Fragrances

"Nero" And "Verde", Two Distinct Yet Bold Fragrances By Duccio Pasolini

Duccio Pasolini has launched two new phenomenal fragrances ‘Nero’ and ‘Verde’, which will be available at the end of August.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Duccio Pasolini has launched two new phenomenal fragrances “Nero” and “Verde,” which will be available at the end of August. Ghiaccio Nero and Ghiaccio Verde are both made with 18% oil concentration, perfect for everyday wear at work, workout regime, or a night out with friends.

Ghiaccio Nero - meaning the color ‘black’ in Italian, Nero is embodied in a stunning black, semi-translucent bottle, carries an elegant design for the man who appreciates European fashion and elegance. Nero begins with notes of Lavender and Lemon, merging with Pineapple and finishing with a Moss base. Encrusted with pyramid-like shapes on all four sides of the crown and side handles of the bottle, Nero is an intense and elegant aromatic parfum extract.

Ghiaccio Verde - meaning the color ‘green’ in Spanish and Italian Verde is the perfect parfum extract for the man who knows how to wear the ideal perfume with an independent and versatile provocative power. Verde carries a fresh start of Bergamot and Mandarin Orange, the heart of Tuberose and Ylang Ylang, carrying over to a sophisticated finish of Patchouli, Leather, and Sandalwood. Carrying similarities to Nero, Verde emerges in an emerald bottle, bringing energy and life to men who want to enhance their independent masculinity.

Nero and Verde by Duccio Pasolini are currently being offered in 100mL for $150.00 (USA) and $199 (CA) respectfully, purchased directly on their website, and sold exclusively at all Perfumes 4U, Parfum Europa, Melhores Perfumes, Gifts & Perfumes 4U, and Espace Beaute locations in United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

To learn more about these fragrances or to purchase your Duccio Pasolini favorite scents, please visit ducciopasolini.com.



