Markforged Reveals Metal and Carbon Fiber Print Farms

Leader in industrial Metal and Carbon Fiber Additive Manufacturing releases more options for high-throughput 3D printing as the company experiences tremendous momentum

/EIN News/ -- WATERTOWN, Mass., Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Markforged, the leading provider of metal and carbon fiber 3D printers, today unveiled the company’s Print Farms — an economic way for customers to build metal and carbon fiber printing capacity with Markforged. The new packages allow customers to purchase the Metal X systems and X7 printers, priced together, to rapidly create metal, composite, and hybrid parts that leverage both materials for high-throughput 3D printing. Managed from one centralized, cloud-based software platform, Markforged Print Farms unlocks access to a full range of industrial materials on one platform and the opportunity to print multiple materials in parallel.



“We are introducing Print Farms to help customers maximize the efficiency of our Metal X systems. Three to five Metal X printers, one Wash and a Sinter-2 is the optimum package to maximize output,” said Jon Reilly, VP of Product at Markforged. “A properly balanced printing farm helps companies accelerate their transition to digital manufacturing.”

The new Print Farms lets clients create parts that are optimized for cost, speed, and efficiency — and Markforged makes it simple with a robust lineup of metal and carbon fiber materials:

High-Strength Metals — Today, Markforged customers can print with 17-4PH Stainless Steel, H13 Tool Steel, and, most recently, A2 Tool Steel . This September, Markforged will release D2 Tool Steel, a high-carbon, high-chromium tool steel that can be heat treated to a very high hardness. It offers excellent wear resistance and is widely used in cold work applications that requires high compression strength and abrasion resistance.

— Today, Markforged customers can print with 17-4PH Stainless Steel, H13 Tool Steel, and, most recently, . This September, Markforged will release D2 Tool Steel, a high-carbon, high-chromium tool steel that can be heat treated to a very high hardness. It offers excellent wear resistance and is widely used in cold work applications that requires high compression strength and abrasion resistance. Industrial-Grade Composites — Markforged’s Onyx material combines with high-strength continuous fibers, such as carbon fiber, fiberglass, HSHT fiberglass, and Kevlar®, to create parts as strong as aluminum. The lineup also includes Onyx FR , a blue card certified, flame-retardant material designed for industries like aerospace, automotive, and defense.

The new solutions are launching just as the company has seen massive growth in the last year. Markforged has more than 10,000 users in more than 50 countries and is one of the top 10 fastest-growing companies in North America, according to Deloitte.

Manufacturers Around the Globe Leverage Markforged for Metal and Carbon Fiber 3D Printing

“Markforged was able to get to market first with metal, which was huge, and with the latest round of funding, I think Markforged has a bright future.” — Robert Ginsburg, President, RPG Industries, a manufacturer in Ohio creating legacy parts and tooling

“Compared to a traditional CNC, you can try more complicated shapes or take more design risks with the Metal X.” — Adam Gosik-Wolfe, Mechanical Engineer, Shukla Medical, a medical device company in Florida creating surgical prototypes

“To be honest, there’s nothing I enjoy more than showing people this machine — they’re taken away by it.” — Andy Simpson, Managing Director, Angus 3D Solutions Ltd., a service bureau in Scotland building prototypes, custom tooling, and end-use parts

To learn more about Print Farms or to speak with a sales representative, visit https://markforged.com/print-farm/ .

About Markforged:

Markforged transforms manufacturing with revolutionary metal and carbon fiber 3D printers that produce parts tough enough for end use in automotive, oil and gas, aerospace, and in the harshest of factory environments. Engineers, designers, and manufacturing professionals all over the world rely on Markforged metal and composite printers for tooling, fixtures, functional prototyping, and high-value end-use production. Founded in 2013 and based in Watertown, MA, Markforged has over 300 employees globally, with $137 million in both strategic and venture capital. Markforged was recently recognized by Forbes in the Next Billion-Dollar Startups list, and is listed as the tenth fastest-growing tech company in the US in the 2018 Deloitte Fast 500. To learn more about Markforged, please visit https://markforged.com.

Contact:

415-963-4174

press@markforged.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.