TRYP RIDES LAUNCHED MIAMI / FT LAUDERDALE

LAS VEGAS, Nevada, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRYP Technologies, Inc., D.B.A. TRYP Rides, oﬃcially launched on August 18th, 2019 in Miami with first rides and a company launch event. TRYP Rides competes directly with Uber Technologies (UBER) and Lyft Inc. (LYFT) .

TRYP Rides is focused on its drivers to provide a better working environment by paying 100% of the ride fare to the drivers which will put up 40% more in the driver’s pocket monthly. TRYP drivers earn 100% of the ride fare, tip, cancellation fee, and wait time fee. Drivers benefit from individual merchant accounts for direct payment. The company has an incentive stock option plan for its drivers so they can participate on the equity upside of the company and earn long term value for themselves and their families. Drivers pay a low monthly subscription fee to use our mobile application technology platform. Currently TRYP Rides has signed up over 75,000 drivers and riders.

TRYP Rides is providing a better rider experience with low fares and no surge pricing. TRYP Rides technology will provide safety features for the rider; for example utilization of a one time password ( OTP ) that will provide the rider with a 4 digit security number that has to match the driver to ensure they are in the correct car. Additional features include the ability to pick your favorite driver, quiet ride feature, and a panic button. In the near future we will introduce a geo targeting share your location with a person of your choice to track your location for security / personal safety.

TRYP Technologies, Inc. has chosen Miami / Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach as its first markets to begin it’s ride hailing service. Miami is the perfect landscape for us to get launched and position for rapid growth. TRYP Rides plans to expand nationwide.

For more information in how TRYP Rides works or to become a Rider go to: https://tryprides.com/ Go to the app store to download the TRYP Rides App. Drivers and Riders earn cash back by sharing the app - Every time a person takes a ride that you shared the app with you earn $0.40 FOREVER!

Media Contact:

Lisa Storie

(702) 805-4425

lisa@tryprides.com

TRYP Technologies, Inc.



