Asterix returns to Halifax after record 502-day deployment

/EIN News/ -- HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asterix has today arrived home in Halifax after a 502-day deployment involving a wide range of international naval exercises, real world operations and diplomatic visits throughout the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea, Pacific Ocean, South China Sea, Indian Ocean, Arabian Sea and Persian Gulf.



Since Federal Fleet Service’s Combat Support Ship departed Halifax on the 11th April 2018, she has sailed 150,721 nautical miles – the equivalent of five times around the world.

During the deployment, Asterix completed 197 supply operations with 40 Canadian, NATO and allied warships from 12 different countries; supplying 30.8 million litres of ship’s fuel and over 530,000 litres of aircraft fuel.

Spencer Fraser, CEO of Federal Fleet Services commented, “The last year and half was the ultimate test for Asterix. Whether it was supporting the war against terrorism in the Arabian Sea as part of CTF150 or supporting the enforcement of sanctions on the Korean Peninsula, both the ship and its combined crew of Federal Fleet Services and Canadian Forces personnel performed flawlessly.”

Alex Vicefield, CEO of Inocea, the parent company of Federal Fleet Services and Davie Shipbuilding said, “We are proud of Asterix’s accomplishments over the past year and a half - it’s great to see her return after such a long deployment.”

In October, Asterix will sail to Davie Shipbuilding for a scheduled docking work period for routine preventative maintenance.

Source : Chantier Davie Canada Inc.

About FFS and Davie

Federal Fleet Services and Davie are part of the Inocea group. While Davie focuses on shipbuilding, Federal Fleet concentrates on vessel rental. Davie is Canada’s largest and most experienced shipyard. It is also the highest capacity shipyard in Canada, with 50% of the country’s total capacity. Over the last six years, Davie generated more than 3 G$ in economic impact in Canada and employed, up until recently, directly and indirectly, over 3 000 Canadians. For over a century, Davie has been in charge of the construction and the repair of each major vessel class. Today, Davie is a leader in the icebreaking, LNG and dynamic positioning technology fields, as well as in naval and other crucial shipbuilding domains. Davie is an ISO 9001:2015 (quality assurance) and ISO 14001:2015 (environmental management) certified company. The first replenishment ship built by Davie, the Asterix, was the first naval vessel to be certified by Green Marine, the most important environmental certification voluntary program for North America’s marine industry.

