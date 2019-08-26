Atherectomy Devices Market Value Projected to Expand over US$ 1546.1 Mn by 2026 – PMR

Increasing demand for vascular and coronary intervention owing to increasing cases of Peripheral Artery Diseases (PADs) and Coronary Artery Diseases (CADs) in the recent years is expected to drive the atherectomy devices market in the near future.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atherectomy is a prime intervention technique used to increase lumen diameter gain. The procedure involves an ablation technique in the form of directional excisional, rotational ablation of plaque, as well as orbital and laser ablation. However, it contributes only a limited share in all vascular intervention procedures. Atherectomy procedure involves the removal of plaque-calcified walls without causing any vascular rupture or damage to the arteries. The prevalence of peripheral artery disease (PAD) and coronary artery disease (CAD) is high.

Atherectomy Devices Market : Analysis & Insights

The growing demand for intervention with atherectomy is centered on the higher inclination towards technologically-advanced atherectomy devices used in the treatment of severally calcified arteries to reduce the risk of critical limb ischemia. Further increasing demand for intervention devices to gain substantial lumen is anticipated to create demand for peripheral vascular devices and fuel the growth of the atherectomy devices market.

According to the latest research by the company, the global atherectomy devices market is expected to account for over US$ 1546.1 Mn, in terms of value, by 2026 end. The report on the atherectomy devices market further projects substantial growth potential with CAGR of 11.4% through 2026.

As per the data from the Center for Disease Control (CDC), the number of new cases per year for peripheral artery disease (PAD) was approximately 18 million in the US alone. Among which, approximately 20.1% of patients with severally calcified arteries require immediate attention. The increasing incidences of peripheral artery disease are anticipated to increase the demand for intervention procedures, subsequently increasing the demand for atherectomy devices. The wide availability of atherectomy devices in the U.S. is fueling the demand in North America.

Peripheral intervention devices have transformed the way intervention surgeries are performed. Rapid advancements in new technologies have transformed vascular intervention and associated devices. Modern-day atherectomy devices use advanced hi-tech technologies that maximize productivity and efficiency. Advancements in atherectomy heads have rationalized the concept of minimal invasive interventions. Ultra-precision in performing cuts and ablations through the utilization of diamond-coated crowns and ablating heads leads to minimal vascular injuries. These findings have been supported by various ongoing studies, such as orbit ll and ECLIPS. This factor is again anticipated to clear entry barriers for the atherectomy devices market. The rapid advancements in efficacy studies are fueling the growth of the atherectomy devices market.

Newer imaging techniques, such as Intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) and Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT), can accurately determine the location of superficial as well as deep arteries and the degree of calcification. Using angiography, calcification can also be estimated by incorporating radio opacifications noted at the time of cine-angiography. Calcification observed on inner sides of the arterial wall without a cardiac wave and before contrast injection denotes the severe level of calcification. Rotational Atherectomy is an essential tool in the treatment of such severe calcifications. The use of newer advanced imagining techniques that eliminate harmful radiation imaging is anticipated to increase acceptance among end users, which in turn, is anticipated to drive the atherectomy devices market. New encouraging statistics from studies on Drug Coated Balloons (DCB) have reestablished the interest in atherectomy ablation devices and several ongoing randomized clinical trials are currently evaluating ways of combining atherectomy and drug-coated balloons (DCB). The requirement of additional equipment in the working of rotational atherectomy device increases procedure costs. The development of single-use non-dependable devices is providing leverage to current atherectomy devices and subsequently driving the atherectomy devices market.

Atherectomy Devices Market: Segmental Analysis & Forecast

PMR has segmented the global atherectomy devices market based on device type into Rotational Atherectomy Devices (RA), Directional Atherectomy Devices (DA), Orbital Atherectomy Devices (OA), and Laser Ablation Atherectomy Devices (LA). On the basis of end user, the market is further segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and office-based labs (OBL).

In terms of revenue, the Rotational Atherectomy Devices (RA) segment in the atherectomy devices market is anticipated to hold major share over the forecast period. According to PMR, the Rotational Atherectomy Devices (RA) segment accounted for over 31.7% revenue share in the overall atherectomy devices market in 2017. However, the growing adaptation of Orbital Atherectomy Devices (OA) in coronary and peripheral intervention due to advantages such as reduced risk of vascular puncture and technological advancements, is projected to fuel the segment’s growth in the near future. However, the Laser Ablation Atherectomy Devices segment in the atherectomy devices market is projected to exhibit limited investment opportunities, in terms of revenue, throughout the forecast period.

The company has segmented the global atherectomy devices market based on device type, indication, and end users. In terms of revenue, the peripheral artery disease indication type segment in the atherectomy devices market is expected to a hold significant share over the forecast period. The peripheral artery disease indication type segment in the atherectomy devices market is expected to exhibit limited investment opportunities, in terms of revenue, throughout the forecast period.

The report tracks some of the key companies operating in the atherectomy devices market, including Avinger, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., Medtronic plc., and Philips.

