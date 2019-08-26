Cavitation Technologies Announces Update on Produced Water Treatment System Trial

/EIN News/ -- CHATSWORTH, CA, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (CTi) (OTCQB: CVAT) (BERLIN: WTC), is pleased to announce its completion of successful trials of its Low Pressure Nano Reactors (LPN’s) in produced water treatment.

The System trials began in the early part of 2019 and have gone through rigorous testing, achieving exceptional results, while also developing certain know-how and proprietary formulas to elevate efficiencies and reduce operating costs.

Produced water is water found in the same formations as oil and gas. When the oil and gas flow to the surface, the produced water is brought to the surface with the hydrocarbons.

Hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, is a multi-step extraction process in which fossil fuel-bearing rock formations are drilled and fractured using huge amounts of water. Oil and gas reserves that were at one time considered inaccessible are now available to be exploited. Nearly every oil and gas well generates water as part of the production process.

The United States has almost 1 million producing oil and gas wells. This water consumption volume is about 58 million bbl/day.

Data provided by Produced Water Society

CTi's Global Technology Manager, Roman Gordon, commented, “We look forward to the opportunity to expand our technology in the produced water treatment industry and we believe that this new technology application presents a great economic value for our company, while achieving maximized returns for our shareholders. In the upcoming months, we expect to have additional systems installed with increased water treatment volumes.”

About CTi

Founded in 2007, the company designs and manufactures innovative flow-through devices and systems, as well as develops processing technologies for use in edible oil refining, renewable fuel production, water treatment, and alcoholic beverage enhancement. The company's patented Nano Reactor® systems and various technologies have over 30 patents issued and filed both domestically and abroad. http://www.ctinanotech.com/

