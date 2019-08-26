LOMIKO METALS ENGAGES NEXTCAP INVESTOR RELATIONS TO PROVIDE INVESTOR RELATIONS SERVICES AND INCREASE VISIBILITY IN U.S. MARKETS

Lomiko starts comprehensive, strategic investor relations and communications program

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, B.C. and Boise, Idaho, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX-V: LMR, OTC: LMRMF, FSE: DH8C) (Lomiko or the “Company”), a Canadian-based, exploration stage company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of resource properties that contain minerals for the new green economy, is pleased to announce it has engaged NextCap Investor Relations LLC (“NextCap”) to lead a comprehensive, strategic investor relations and communications program in the United States and in other key regions.

NextCap will partner closely with Lomiko’s Management Team and Board of Directors to develop and implement a comprehensive investor relations strategy with the purpose to increase the Company’s visibility in the investment community and goal to enhance shareholder value.

A. Paul Gill, Chief Executive Officer of Lomiko Metals commented, “Our Management Team and Board of Directors is committed to increasing market awareness for Lomiko. The appointment of NextCap Investor Relations brings an experienced investor relations practice with broad industry contacts to our team. Utilizing NextCap’s assistance in developing and communicating Lomiko’s strategy and message to the investment community will enhance value for current shareholders, with the additional goal of attracting new investors to the Lomiko story.”

“NextCap is thrilled to be working with and representing Lomiko Metals in an investor relations capacity as Lomiko represents an attractive investment opportunity in the microcap, public company space,” said Scott Anderson, Founder and President of NextCap. “Our goal is to attract new investor interest in Lomiko Metals through assertive, transparent and responsible corporate communications practices.”

The terms of a signed agreement between the parties include: At the conclusion of a sixty (60) day trial period and if both parties are satisfied with the services provided by NextCap, the Company and NextCap will enter into a one-year contract and the Company will compensate NextCap USD$4000 on a monthly basis for the time period 10/22/19-10/22/20. The Company shall grant NextCap 200,000 stock options in Lomiko Metals, in accordance with the policies and will have vesting provisions attached and four month hold period, to purchase shares of the Company at $0.05 per share for a period of five (5) years from the date of the signing of the agreement.

About Lomiko Metals:

Lomiko Metals Inc. is a Canada-based, exploration-stage company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of resource properties that contain minerals for the new green economy. Its main focus is the 80% owned La Loutre and Lac Des Iles Graphite Properties. www.lomiko.com

About NextCap Investor Relations:

NextCap Investor Relations and Public Relations is a full-service, experienced consultancy practice offering tailored IR, PR and competitive intelligence services to private and publicly traded companies. At present, NextCap Investor Relations and Public Relations owns no shares of Lomiko Metals. NextCap’s sole Principal is Founder and President, Scott L. Anderson. The business address of NextCap is: 4135 E. Timbersaw Dr. Boise, ID. 83716 U.S.A. www.nextcap-ir.com.

For more information on Lomiko Metals, review the website at www.lomiko.com, contact A. Paul Gill at 604-729-5312 or email: info@lomiko.com.

