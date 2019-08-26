Identiv Joins Security Industry Association’s Cybersecurity Advisory Board

Identiv Focuses on Setting Technology Strategy and Improving Cyber-Resiliency of the Physical Security Industry

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE) today announced that Steven Humphreys, Identiv CEO, and Josh Ebert, Identiv Sr. Manager of Identiv Global Services, have joined the Security Industry Association’s Cybersecurity Advisory Board at the executive and technical levels, respectively.



The Security Industry Association (SIA) is the leading trade association for global security solution providers, nearly 1,000 innovative member companies representing thousands of security leaders and experts who shape the future of the security industry. The SIA Cybersecurity Advisory Board (CAB) is a group of influential industry cybersecurity experts whose mission is to guide SIA members ahead of potential cybersecurity issues related to electronic physical security measures. The board provides prescriptive guidance and advocacy for new and existing cybersecurity strategies and solutions. This leadership enables SIA to prepare its members for challenges related to wider adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) and the use of secure networked devices for security.

“The SIA has always been a catalyst for success within the global security industry through information, insight, and influence,” said Steven Humphreys, Identiv CEO. “As the industry continues to grow more complex and interconnected, and the physical world becomes more digital, it’s more important than ever to bring government-grade security to the commercial marketplace. By joining the SIA CAB, I look forward to contributing to the guidance, advocacy, and education that this strong team of industry experts provides.”

“The SIA CAB is the primary body of experts within SIA that advises our leadership and SIA members about substantive cybersecurity trends impacting the industry. Through the involvement of Steven Humphreys, Josh Ebert, and their colleagues, the CAB will help SIA members improve their own cyber readiness and become even more recognized trusted cyber advisors to their partners and customers,” said Don Erickson, Security Industry Association CEO. “As a company leader who is setting technology strategy, we are honored to add Mr. Humphreys to the Board and are looking forward to Identiv’s contribution and expertise.”

The board advises SIA’s Board of Directors, staff, and membership on cybersecurity initiatives that have the potential to improve cybersecurity posture of the industry, including, but not limited to, creating and curating content in the form of papers, webinars and research; advising education committees on cybersecurity education; providing comment and analysis on cybersecurity-related legislation or standards; and liaising with other associations and organizations on cybersecurity efforts.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. is a global provider of physical security and secure identification. Identiv’s products, software, systems, and services address the markets for physical and logical access control, video analytics, and a wide range of RFID-enabled applications. Customers in the government, enterprise, consumer, education, healthcare, banking, retail and transportation sectors rely on Identiv’s access and identification solutions. Identiv's mission is to secure the connected physical world: from perimeter to desktop access, and from the world of physical things to the Internet of Everything. Identiv is a publicly traded company and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market in the U.S. under the symbol “INVE.” For more information, visit identiv.com.

