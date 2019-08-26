LeMaitre Vascular to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (Nasdaq:LMAT) announced today that it will be presenting at the Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference, Baird Global Healthcare Conference and the Sidoti & Company Fall Conference in September.



JJ Pellegrino, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present at the Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at the Westin Copley Place in Boston, MA. The Company’s presentation is scheduled to begin at 2:25 PM EDT.

David Roberts, President, is scheduled to present at the Baird Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at the InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel in New York City. The Company’s presentation is scheduled to begin at 12:15 PM EDT.

JJ Pellegrino, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present at the Sidoti & Company Fall Conference on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at the Grand Hyatt New York Hotel in New York City. The Company’s presentation is scheduled to begin at 10:20 AM EDT.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon. The Company's diversified product portfolio consists of brand name devices used in arteries and veins outside of the heart. Additional information can be found at www.lemaitre.com.

Contact: LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. Sandra Millar +1-781-425-1686 smillar@lemaitre.com



