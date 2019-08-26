Wellbore Integrity Solutions Joins OFS Portal

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OFS Portal announced today that Wellbore Integrity Solutions (WIS) has joined the organization as a supplier member. WIS joins current OFS Portal members which include Baker Hughes, a GE company, Halliburton, Schlumberger Oilfield Services, Select Energy Services, Total Safety U.S., and Weatherford International.



“An OFS Portal membership enables us access to an already established large legal framework of agreements with our customers and their networks which means we don’t have to do it one at a time,” said Chris Beard, Wellbore VP of Technology. “Through their agreements we will immediately be able to use the PIDX standard as protocol for all of our customers, making customer onboarding easier and faster.”

WIS, an affiliate of private equity firm Rhone Capital and Schlumberger announced in May their agreement for WIS to acquire the fishing and tubulars businesses and assets from Schlumberger. WIS expects to have nearly 1,100 employees and operations in 25 countries once the transaction completes. As an OFS Portal member, WIS will be able to implement a single digital transaction model which will scale with this growth.

“Membership in OFS Portal provides suppliers with the tools to help streamline their digital transaction interfaces with their customers on a global basis,” said Chris Welsh, OFS Portal CEO. “Through our legal agreements, the use of open industry standards, a single and secure model for catalog management and syndication services, and the protection of commercial trade secrets through data privacy enforcement, our suppliers have a scalable process so they can grow and expand their digital footprint with confidence. We will help Wellbore achieve the same scalability as their global operations grow.”

WIS will now be a part of the large OFS Portal community comprised of over 395 oil and gas operators and more than 45 eCommerce networks.

“Joining a group of established industry suppliers allows us to be a better positioned in the market within a short period of time,” said Beard.

About Wellbore Integrity Solutions

Wellbore Integrity Solutions (WIS) has been established as a customer focused platform to acquire assets and technologies with the goal of providing a comprehensive suite of products and services that reduce the life cycle risk of oil, gas and geothermal wells. As a standalone independent company with a vertically integrated structure, WIS focuses on providing quality U.S. manufactured products delivered via a global engineering and field services footprint. WIS is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About OFS Portal

Based in Houston, Texas, OFS Portal, LLC is a member-based group of industry-leading upstream oil and gas suppliers and service providers. Membership to OFS Portal is open to any supplier operating in Oil & Gas. For more information about OFS Portal or membership, please contact info@ofs-portal.com.

Contact: Yvonne Pham

Marketing Manager

832.681.7315

ypham@ofs-portal.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.