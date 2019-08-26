LGI Homes Expands Operations into Southern California

/EIN News/ -- RIVERSIDE, Calif., Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (Nasdaq:LGIH) is proud to announce the expansion of its operations into southern California with the grand opening of Cypress Pointe in Victorville.



“We are thrilled to begin homebuilding in southern California. We have already seen an overwhelming demand from customers searching for affordable homeownership in this area,” says Chris Kelly, Division President.

LGI Homes is now scheduling appointments for a grand opening event on September 14, 2019. On this day only, homebuyers can take advantage of special pricing incentives. At the event, five brand-new floor plans will be debuted. Three single-story and two two-story homes will be available to tour and include desirable features such as open concept kitchens, expansive living areas and luxurious master suites. The plans range in size from 1,600 sq. ft. to approximately 3,000 sq. ft. and are designed with LGI Homes’ CompleteHome™ package. This package boasts upgraded finishes such as granite countertops, LED flush mount ENERGY STAR lights, Moen® faucets with Power Clean™ spray technology, USB outlets and more. Each home also includes a complete suite of energy-efficient Whirlpool® appliances, made up of an electric range with easy-wipe cooktop, built-in dishwasher and microwave, and refrigerator with ice maker.

Located in Victorville, Cypress Pointe offers snow-capped mountain views and convenient access to both Los Angeles and Las Vegas. Within a couple of hours, residents can enjoy an array of outdoor recreation opportunities, from the mountain trails of Big Bear to the sandy beaches of Venice. Inside the neighborhood, a gated community park is available exclusively to Cypress Pointe homeowners and features a shaded playground, two covered picnic areas and open green space.

LGI Homes offers quick move-in opportunities and $0 down financing options for qualified buyers. Homes start in the low-$300s. To reserve an appointment at the grand opening event, interested buyers are encouraged to call (866) 889-5218 ext 428.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada and West Virginia. Recently recognized as the 10th largest residential builder in America, based on units closed, the Company has a notable legacy of more than 16 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 32,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.LGIHomes.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/153cac09-2848-4b94-9d6e-b208e74455b5

The Balboa Plan by LGI Homes is Now Available in Southern California This 3-bedroom, 2-bath home features an open floor plan with a spacious master retreat and covered patio.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.