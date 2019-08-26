Speedcast Government Receives Contract for SATCOM Infrastructure and Wireless Services

/EIN News/ -- GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An undisclosed US DoD entity awarded Speedcast Government a fixed-price contract for the design, integration, installation and testing of RF equipment for the upgrade of MILSATCOM earth station infrastructure. The project will commence immediately and is expected to be completed in the July 2020 timeframe.



“Speedcast Government is very pleased to win this competitively-procured contract that adds to its long list of SATCOM ground segment infrastructure designed, integrated, installed and supported by tenured Speedcast Government personnel. I am fully confident the Customer will receive a well-engineered system that will meet and most likely exceed all requisite specifications including difficult Radio frequency tolerances as well as overall reliability and operational availability specifications,” said Dwight Hunsicker, Executive Vice President of Speedcast Government.

The contract will ensure the DoD has the most current hardware including amplifiers, receivers, and power supplies necessary to provide highly resilient satellite communications.

“Over the past five years, Speedcast Government has provided this US DoD customer with three separate elements of their SATCOM ground segment infrastructure. Their continued confidence in our work product, schedule compliance, and overall value offering is of great satisfaction to the entire Speedcast Government organization,” said Mr. Hunsicker.

About Speedcast Government

Speedcast Government provides mission-critical communications for military, government, non-governmental and intergovernmental organizations. Our fully managed communications solutions are delivered via a multi-access technology, multi-band and multi-orbit network of 80+ satellites and an interconnecting global terrestrial network, bolstered by extensive on-the-ground local support from 40+ countries. Our managed services are complemented by value-added services such as systems engineering and integration, high-touch professional services, and Airborne ISR and wireless services. UltiSat and Globecomm are now doing business as Speedcast Government.

Media Contact

Laura Moreno-Davis, Director of Marketing

240-813-7578

laura.moreno-davis@speedcastgov.com



