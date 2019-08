Auris Medical Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board for Tinnitus Programs

/EIN News/ -- Hamilton, Bermuda, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: EARS), a clinical-stage company dedicated to developing therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs in neurotology and central nervous system disorders, today announced the formation of a Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) for its tinnitus research and development programs.



“We are delighted to have several world-renowned tinnitus experts join Auris Medical as advisors as we are preparing to advance our various tinnitus projects through further clinical and pre-clinical development,” stated Thomas Meyer, Auris Medical’s founder, Chairman and CEO. “There continues to be a strong unmet medical need amongst tinnitus sufferers worldwide, and we look forward to bringing novel therapeutics to patients. Thanks to the support from our new Scientific Advisory Board and the learnings from our late-stage trials with Keyzilen®, we feel that we are in a good position to take Keyzilen® as well as our early-stage projects forward.”

The appointments to Auris Medical’s Tinnitus SAB include:

Wolfgang Arnold, Professor Emeritus, former Director of the Department of Otolaryngology, Head and Neck Surgery of the Technical University of Munich, Germany

David Baguley, PhD, MBA, Professor in Hearing Sciences, Faculty of Medicine & Health Sciences, University of Nottingham, UK

Richard Salvi, SUNY Distinguished Professor and Director for the Center for Hearing and Deafness at the University at Buffalo, NY

Hinrich Staecker, MD, PhD, Professor, Director Division Otology/Neurotology, University of Kansas, KS

The Company aims to implement the further development of Keyzilen® as well as its early-stage tinnitus programs with non-dilutive funding.

About Auris Medical

Auris Medical is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs in neurotology and central nervous system disorders. The company is focused on the development of intranasal betahistine for the treatment of vertigo (AM-125) and for the treatment of antipsychotic-induced weight gain and somnolence (AM-201). These projects have gone through two Phase 1 trials and entered into proof-of-concept studies in 2019. In addition Auris Medical has two Phase 3 programs under development: Sonsuvi® (AM-111) for acute inner ear hearing loss and Keyzilen® (AM-101) for acute inner ear tinnitus. The Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. The shares of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol “EARS.”

