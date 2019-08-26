Global Erythropoietin Drugs Market is Expected to Reach USD 18.67 Billion by 2025 : Fior Markets

Erythropoietin Drugs Market by Drug Class (Biologics, Biosimilars), Product (Epoetin Alpha, Epoetin Beta, Others), Application, Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2025

/EIN News/ -- New Jersey, NJ, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rising prevalence of anaemia caused due to chronic diseases such as cancer, HIV AIDS, chronic kidney disease is driving the global demand for the erythropoietin drugs. The global erythropoietin drugs market is expected to grow from USD 7.73 Billion in 2017 to USD 18.67 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 11.65% during the forecast period 2018-2025, according to the new report published by Fior Markets.

Erythropoietin or haemopoietin is a glycoprotein hormone that is produced by the specialized cells in the kidney. It stimulates the formation of red blood cells production in the bone marrow. Thus, chronic kidney disease is the primary reason for the deficiency of erythropoietin. Therefore, artificially synthesized erythropoietin is being increasingly utilized in the treatment of anemia caused due to various medical conditions and treatments such as chemotherapy, HIV AIDS and end stage renal failure etc.

Even though increasing prevalence of chronic kidney disease, HIV AIDS and anemia diseases and rising use of biosimilar erythropoietin are driving the global erythropoietin drugs market. High cost erythropoietin drugs and presence of side effects are the factors that are anticipated to restrain the market growth.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT AT https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/386010/request-sample

Key players in the global erythropoietin drugs market are Johnson & Johnson, Celltrion, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Amgen, Inc., AstraZeneca, Sandoz GmbH, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., LG Life Sciences Ltd., Biocon Limited, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Hospira Inc, Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd., Merck Pharmaceuticals, InSight Biopharmaceuticals, Biotechnica Pharma Global, and among others. Key players active in the market are involved in collaborative agreements and expansion to bolster the growth of the market.

For instance in 2019, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved AirDuo Digihaler (fluticasone propionate 113 mcg and salmeterol 14 mcg) Inhalation Powder, a combination therapy digital inhaler with built-in sensors that connects to a companion mobile application to provide information on inhaler use to people with asthma. AirDuo Digihaler is indicated for the treatment of asthma in patients aged 12 years and older. AirDuo Digihaler is not used to relieve sudden breathing problems and won’t replace a rescue inhaler.

For instance in 2019, Pfizer Inc., announced the successful completion of its acquisition of Array BioPharma Inc., advancing breakthrough science for the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted small molecule medicines to treat cancer and other diseases of high unmet need. As Array becomes part of Pfizer, it brings an impressive existing portfolio that includes the approved combined use of BRAFTOVI (encorafenib) and MEKTOVI (binimetinib) for the treatment of BRAFV600E or BRAFV600K mutant unresectable or metastatic melanoma, with significant potential for long-term growth via expansion into additional areas of unmet need. Additionally, BRAFTOVI and MEKTOVI are being investigated as a potential first-in-class combination for the treatment of BRAF-mutant metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), based on compelling interim results from the pivotal Phase 3 BEACON trial, setting the stage to create a potentially industry-leading franchise for colorectal cancer alongside Pfizer’s existing expertise in breast and prostate cancers.

Bio-Similars erythropoietin drugs segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 13.58% in 2018-2025

Drug class segment is divided into biologics and bio-similars. On account of patent protection and widespread use of biologics in the treatment of chronic kidney diseases, the biologics erythropoietin drugs segment emerged as the leader with USD 5.69 billion revenue in 2017. Bio-similars segment is anticipated to grow at an increased CAGR of 13.58% over the forecast period. Growing investments on research and development of bio-similars, robust product pipeline and rise in collaborations between hospitals and manufactures for the adoption of erythropoietin bio-similars are some of the factors that are expected to drive the growth of the bio-similar segment.

Epotin alpha had a market value of 3.05 billion in 2017

Product is segmented into epoetin alpha, epoetin beta, darbepoetin alpha and others. Due to being the first US FDA approved biologic erythropoietin drug that is available for the treatment of anemia caused by the chemotherapy, HIV AIDS, chronic kidney disease and other similar diseases, Epotin alpha product segment emerged as the largest with USD 3.05 billion revenue in 2017. On account of its improved efficacy and longer shelf life, the Epoetin beta segment also accounted for a significant share of global erythropoietin drugs market in 2017.

Browse full report with TOC at https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/erythropoietin-drugs-market-by-drug-class-biologics-biosimilars-386010.html

Cancer segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.97% in 2018-2025

Application segment is categorized into cancer, hematology, renal disease, neurology and others. Factors such as increasing worldwide prevalence of chronic renal diseases as well as availability of specifically developed drugs such as Epogen led renal disease segment to emerge as a dominant application segment with USD 3.19 billion revenue in 2017. On account of widespread utilization of erythropoietin drugs for the treatment of the cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy, the cancer segment is anticipated to grow at an accelerated CAGR of 13.97% over the forecasted period.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Erythropoietin Drugs Market



North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

North America region emerged as the largest market for erythropoietin drugs with a 44.26% share of market revenue in 2017. Factors such as rising incidence of chronic diseases like cancer, kidney failure, HIV AIDS as well as the presence of excellent healthcare facilities, growing investment on novel drug discovery activities led North America region to dominate the global demand for erythropoietin drugs. Europe region also accounted for a robust market share owing to its significant geriatric population.

About the report:

The Global Erythropoietin Drugs Market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

For Instant Purchase: https://www.fiormarkets.com/checkout.html?reportid=386010&type=single

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

About Fior Markets

Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standard and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others. Our Strategic Intelligence capabilities are purposely planned to boost your business extension and elucidate the vigor of diverse industry. We hold distinguished units of highly expert analysts and consultants according to their respective domains. The global market research reports we provide involve both qualitative and quantitative analysis of current market scenario as per the geographical regions segregated and comprehensive performance in different regions with global approach. In addition, our syndicated research reports offer a packaged guide to keep companies abreast of the upcoming major restyle in their domains. Fior Markets facilitates clients with research analysis that are customized to their exact requirements, specifications and challenges, whether it is comprehensive desk research, survey work, composition of multiple methods, in-detailed interviewing or competitive intelligence. Our research experts are experienced in matching the exact personnel and methodology to your business need.

Contact Us

Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-201-465-4211

Email: sales@fiormarkets.com

Web: www.fiormarkets.com

Blog: http://machtribune.com/

﻿















To Know More Market Research Reports and Industry Analysis, Visit our Associate Website: https://www.mrinsights.biz

Related Reports



Global Orthopedic Implants Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/orthopedic-implants-market-by-product-reconstructive-joint-replacement-386020.html



Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/pharmaceutical-excipients-market-by-type-organic-chemicals-inorganic-386021.html



Global Pneumonia Therapeutics Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/pneumonia-therapeutics-market-by-therapeutics-drugs-preventive-vaccines-386022.html



Global Reporter Gene Assay Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/reporter-gene-assay-market-by-product-reagents-assay-386023.html



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.